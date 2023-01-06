Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Valcor!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Valcor. Valcor is 2 years old and 88 pounds. He likes to go on walks and play with toys. Valcor is quiet and mild-mannered. If you are interested in adopting...
NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves
STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Text2Win 4 Tickets To The NCRVDA Show
The biggest and best RV shopping experience in the Carolinas and Virginia is coming to Charlotte! The popularity of the RV lifestyle reached new heights in 2021. More families see the value in taking their family and fur babies on the road for adventures of a lifetime and priceless connections. Come and see the best variety of dealers and RVs available for any need and budget at the NCRVDA Show and here’s your chance to win tickets!
WBTV
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is remembering the kind of person she was. Jordan Carswell, who knew Kristie since sixth grade, and went on to be roommates with her at UNC-Charlotte, said she had a heart of gold.
'I just knew something was not right,' Charlotte area nanny loses baby after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joanny Rodriguez opened up to WCNC's Jane Monreal, about a car crash that happened just days after Christmas. She said if sharing her story can help another parent, it would help her own healing. "We're also not the only people who've gone through this," said Rodriguez.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pennies for Progress 2023 Updates
YORK COUNTY – The York County Pennies for Progress commission is holding their first meeting tonight for the “Pennies 5” initiative to complete much needed road projects. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo got the chance to speak with county leaders about what projects are on the horizon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday. A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice. The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating...
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mold & No Hot Water Causes Livingstone Students To Move Out Of Freshman Dorm
SALISBURY, N.C. — Several students living in a freshman all-girls building on Livingstone College’s campus have moved out because of poor living conditions. “The shower is ice cold,” said Amani Hector. Cold showers is the most recent problem at Goler Hall. One student who lives in the...
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Man Wins ‘Unbelievable’ $200,000 Second-Chance Prize
RALEIGH, NC – Dondrell Lee of Charlotte got an early birthday present after winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. “What an awesome way to start a new year,” Lee said. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still trying to process...
wccbcharlotte.com
Trackhouse Racing Looks To Carry It’s Winning Ways Into 2023
CHARLOTTE, NC – “2022 was everything we obviously hoped it would be and certainly we are capable of. It just went to the moon, so quickly. I was just really excited to get both cars in victory lane and that was very important for our company and to prove to a huge element of the work force here that my vision is going to work,” said Justin Marks.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 90-Year-Old Man Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mr. Markowitz showed up at his old residence, and officers are out with him getting him checked by MEDIC. His family is being reunited with him, and the silver alert will be cancelled. ORIGINAL:. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit...
businesstodaync.com
New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius
Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
Balloon release scheduled for Shanquella Robinson on Sunday
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends plan to remember the life of Shanquella Robinson this weekend. Monday would have been her 26th birthday. A balloon release is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. Robinson died while on vacation with friends in Mexico in late...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
country1037fm.com
TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South
You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
Comments / 3