Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Valcor!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Valcor. Valcor is 2 years old and 88 pounds. He likes to go on walks and play with toys. Valcor is quiet and mild-mannered. If you are interested in adopting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win 4 Tickets To The NCRVDA Show

The biggest and best RV shopping experience in the Carolinas and Virginia is coming to Charlotte! The popularity of the RV lifestyle reached new heights in 2021. More families see the value in taking their family and fur babies on the road for adventures of a lifetime and priceless connections. Come and see the best variety of dealers and RVs available for any need and budget at the NCRVDA Show and here’s your chance to win tickets!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pennies for Progress 2023 Updates

YORK COUNTY – The York County Pennies for Progress commission is holding their first meeting tonight for the “Pennies 5” initiative to complete much needed road projects. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo got the chance to speak with county leaders about what projects are on the horizon.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday. A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice. The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Trackhouse Racing Looks To Carry It’s Winning Ways Into 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC – “2022 was everything we obviously hoped it would be and certainly we are capable of. It just went to the moon, so quickly. I was just really excited to get both cars in victory lane and that was very important for our company and to prove to a huge element of the work force here that my vision is going to work,” said Justin Marks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role

MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 90-Year-Old Man Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mr. Markowitz showed up at his old residence, and officers are out with him getting him checked by MEDIC. His family is being reunited with him, and the silver alert will be cancelled. ORIGINAL:. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius

Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
CORNELIUS, NC
country1037fm.com

TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South

You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
CHARLOTTE, NC

