Seattle, WA

The Spun

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Football History On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of making unfortunate NFL history. Brady and the Bucs have already clinched a playoff spot, winning the NFC South, but they're going to head into the postseason with a loss. Tampa Bay is losing to Atlanta, 30-17, with two minutes...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision

When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could return late in playoffs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the weekend. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan told reporters Friday that Garoppolo could be available "late in the playoffs." The 31-year-old is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered back on Dec. 4:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
The Comeback

Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes

Current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the Indianapolis Colts as head coach. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer shared the news Sunday. Jay Glazer links Jim Harbaugh to Indianapolis https://t.co/Vwsdl0BEqS — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) January 8, 2023 The Denver Broncos are already linked to Harbaugh’s potential return to the Read more... The post Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Quinn, Kellen Next? Payton, Harbaugh Meeting with Broncos

Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan. Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28

DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

As a fan of the Harbaugh family, Jerry Rosburg a fan of Jim Harbaugh

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The friendship between Jerry Rosburg and John Harbaugh goes back to 1992. Harbaugh had already been the University of Cincinnati’s special teams coordinator, on his way to becoming arguably the best “teams” coach in the NFL before he became head coach of the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. Rosburg had just been hired as Cincy Bearcats’ linebackers coach in 1992, on his way to eventually becoming Harbaugh’s first special teams coordinator with the Ravens in 2008.
DENVER, CO

