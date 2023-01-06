Man forces woman to ground in Queens purse-snatching: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is looking for a thief who pushed a woman to the ground and stole her purse in Astoria on New Year's Day.

Police released an image of the suspect Friday.

The 36-year-old woman was walking in front of 31-15 29 St. around 3:40 p.m. Sunday when the suspect approached her from behind and forced her to the ground before running away with her purse.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).