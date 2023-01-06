Detroit man charged with first degree murder in fatal shooting of his sister during argument

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man has been charged with first degree, premeditated murder after police say he shot and killed his sister during an argument.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday announced the case against 21-year-old Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit, in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Jaclyn Wyrembelski, also of Detroit, last week.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, police said Terry and Jaclyn Wyrembelski got into an argument in the living room of a home in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield St. It's alleged, according to investigators, when the argument escalated, the young man pulled out a handgun and shot his sister in the head.

Detroit police and medics arrived, and Jaclyn Wyrembelski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Terry Wyrembelski also shot a man who was in the home, but the man survived. Authorities did not immediately release any details about the wounded man, or about what the siblings were arguing about.

Along with the first degree murder charge, Terry Wyrembelski has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court on Dec. 31, and remanded to jail without bond. A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 6, before Judge Kenneth King.

The defendant faces life in prison without parole if convicted on the first degree murder charge.

