ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man charged with first degree murder in fatal shooting of his sister during argument

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDhIJ_0k5omVGk00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man has been charged with first degree, premeditated murder after police say he shot and killed his sister during an argument.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday announced the case against 21-year-old Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit, in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Jaclyn Wyrembelski, also of Detroit, last week.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, police said Terry and Jaclyn Wyrembelski got into an argument in the living room of a home in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield St. It's alleged, according to investigators, when the argument escalated, the young man pulled out a handgun and shot his sister in the head.

Detroit police and medics arrived, and Jaclyn Wyrembelski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Terry Wyrembelski also shot a man who was in the home, but the man survived. Authorities did not immediately release any details about the wounded man, or about what the siblings were arguing about.

Along with the first degree murder charge, Terry Wyrembelski has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court on Dec. 31, and remanded to jail without bond. A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 6, before Judge Kenneth King.

The defendant faces life in prison without parole if convicted on the first degree murder charge.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac

A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court

The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy