California State

California Becomes First State To Ban Fur Sales

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

T he one place in the country where you definitely don’t need a fur coat is making sure it’s harder to secure one.

California, one of the most fashion forward places in the world, is officially banning the sale of furs as of Jan. 1, 2023. This marks the first complete state to make that ruling, and it only applies to the sale of new furs in the area.

Several high-profile distributors in the area — like Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Neiman Marcus — have shut down their fur-selling operations, with other retailers like Canada Goose, Kering , Saks Fifth Avenue , and Zegna Group, pledging the end of 2022.

With many furs being obtained through inhumane efforts, animal rights groups are satisfied with the choice to go furless.

“We are grateful to California for taking a stand against the cruel fur industry by implementing this statewide ban on the production and sale of new fur products,” said Jenny Berg, California state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

“The fact that around 100 million animals are still raised and killed in fur factory farms for nothing more than a fur coat, hat, or other product is archaic, especially when humane, environmentally sustainable alternatives exist. We applaud California for leading the fight against fur and sending a powerful message that animals should no longer suffer and die for fashion.”

Before the entire state made the decision, several cities in The Golden State –Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, and West Hollywood– passed similar rulings over the last 10 years, which made it more accessible. Elsewhere around America, furs have also been banned in Massachusetts, Michigan and Florida cities.

Governor Gavin Newsom first signed the legislation in 2019, which made it illegal to sell, donate or manufacture new products in the state. State assembly maker Laura Friedman authored the bill, and individuals will face civil penalties if violated.

According to CNN , the only exemptions are used fur items, taxidermy, leather, cowhide and shearling.

Comments / 1

