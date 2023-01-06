ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’

By Alex Gangitano
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxS9U_0k5omPyO00

President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation.

The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically strong labor market.

“This moderation in job growth is appropriate, and we should expect it to continue in the months ahead, even as we maintain resilience in our labor market recovery,” Biden said in a statement.

The U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December and brought the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, the same level in February 2020, from 3.7 percent in November, according to the Labor Department. The employment gain still came in above economists’ expectations and without other warning signs of an overheating economy.

“Today’s report is great news for our economy and more evidence that my economic plan is working,” the president said.

He added that while there is still work to do to bring down inflation, “we are moving in the right direction.”

Wage growth continued to slow in December, according to the report, as earnings rose 0.3 percent on the month and 4.6 percent over the past 12 months.

Biden said that the report points to signs that Americans are getting more breathing room.

“These historic jobs and unemployment gains are giving workers more power and American families more breathing room. Real wages are up in recent months, gas prices are down, and we are seeing welcome signs that inflation is coming down as well. It’s a good time to be a worker in America,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Labor market stays strong as wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes

The US labor market stayed strong last month and wage gains cooled, reducing risks of a near-term recession and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November.
CBS Philly

U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, capping off strong 2022

The red-hot job market capped off 2022 on a high note, with employers adding 223,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday.The payroll numbers reflect a slowdown from the pace of job creation earlier in the year, but they are slightly above economists' predictions that businesses had added about 200,000 jobs last month.The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% as more workers found jobs, matching a 50-decade low. The Federal Reserve is seeking to tamp inflation by putting the brakes on the economy — including hiring — through its series of recent interest rate hikes. While employers added more jobs than expected...
marinelink.com

Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn

U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy