Pac-12 Basketball Notes: Arizona’s Home Loss and Other Oddities
Oregon’s surprising bounce back. Cal’s unlikely shooting. Arizona State’s wild dunkfest
Live WBB Updates: No. 18 Ducks seeking desert road sweep against No. 15 Arizona
The 18th ranked Ducks seek to sweep the Arizona schools for the first time since 2019 when they face No. 15 Arizona at 4 PM on Sunday afternoon in Tucson. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. Oregon (12-3, 3-1) has won its last two games over USC and...
2023 MLB Desert Invitational: Times, TV info for Vols' season-opening games
Opening day for Tennessee baseball is slated for Feb. 17. The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB Desert Invitational field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan State and San Diego. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the...
Washington Commanders players blame struggles on coaching
The 2022 Washington Commanders are set to finish their season scoring fewer points than the year before for the second
Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow among 18 players selected for College Football Hall of Fame
USC's Reggie Bush, whose 2005 Heisman Trophy was later vacated because of NCAA violations, is part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.
For First Time in CFP era, Champion Didn't Have to go Through Alabama: All Things CW
The 2022 national title hasn't been awarded yet and the Crimson Tide is already being called a favorite to reach next season's national championship game.
Thousands in Kansas City volunteer for the 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas City is hosting the 2023 NFL Draft and the sports commission says 7,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the event.
Why Georgia’s mascot won’t be at the championship game
The bulldog that currently serves as Georgia’s mascot, Uga X or Que, was unable to travel to Los Angeles for the College Football National Championship game
How to watch Cal Poly vs. Santa Barbara: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Cal Poly Mustangs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mustangs and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly hasn't won a game against Santa Barbara since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Turner thrilled to join former LA teammates, wear out Monster
BOSTON -- Trading in the near constant Southern California warmth and sun for the Green Monster, Justin Turner is confident that the next chapter of his career will wind up being a memorable one. After agreeing to terms on Dec. 18 with the Red Sox on a one-year contract that...
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?
With the XFL season right around the corner, time was getting short for the Las Vegas Vipers to pick a home field. We now know that their five 2023 home games will be played at Cashman Field.
The Republic's Arizona high school Girls Swimmer/Diver of Year finalists, Coach of Year
Here are the 12 selections for the Arizona Republic and azcentral All-State Girls High Schools Swim/Dive Team and coach of the year. The selections represent nominees for Swimmer or Diver of the Year to be announced at the 2023 Arizona High School Sports Awards, produced in partnership with Diamond Kitchen and Bath. The show will be held this spring. Date and location to be announced. ...
Colorado vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the Colorado Buffaloes last season on scores of 63-86 and 64-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Colorado at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a loss.
