Arizona State

CBS Sports

Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
TUCSON, AZ
MLB

Turner thrilled to join former LA teammates, wear out Monster

BOSTON -- Trading in the near constant Southern California warmth and sun for the Green Monster, Justin Turner is confident that the next chapter of his career will wind up being a memorable one. After agreeing to terms on Dec. 18 with the Red Sox on a one-year contract that...
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Republic's Arizona high school Girls Swimmer/Diver of Year finalists, Coach of Year

Here are the 12 selections for the Arizona Republic and azcentral All-State Girls High Schools Swim/Dive Team and coach of the year. The selections represent nominees for Swimmer or Diver of the Year to be announced at the 2023 Arizona High School Sports Awards, produced in partnership with Diamond Kitchen and Bath. The show will be held this spring. Date and location to be announced. ...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Colorado vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the Colorado Buffaloes last season on scores of 63-86 and 64-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Colorado at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a loss.
CORVALLIS, OR

