Indian River County, FL

cbs12.com

Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Woman claimed to be high on 'blow' during golf course chase sentenced to 6 months in jail

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The only winning ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing on Monday was sold in Stuart. The ticket, worth the full $175,378.78 jackpot, was sold at the Walmart on SE Federal Highway. The winning numbers were 13-21-23-24-36.
STUART, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I gave into the devil’: Florida man leaves note at scene of homicide, police say

STUART, Fla. — A Florida man accused of killing his mother left a note that allegedly said that he “gave into the devil,” authorities said. Darren Keith Pouncey, 34, of Port Salerno, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
PORT SALERNO, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

MLK Parade, princesses, and boats: What's happening this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend. The City of Pahokee is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Extravaganza this weekend. The event will feature a unity walk, entertainment, food vendors, music, and more. For more information visit the City's...
PAHOKEE, FL
cw34.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
luxury-houses.net

On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

