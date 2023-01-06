Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
cbs12.com
Woman claimed to be high on 'blow' during golf course chase sentenced to 6 months in jail
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars.
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
cw34.com
WATCH: Right whale and calf spotted off Jupiter and Singer islands, boaters steer clear
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has an announcement for boaters after an endangered right whale and its calf were spotted multiple times on the Florida coastline. The FWC says although these animals seem intriguing and majestic — experts are urging boaters...
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles.
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The only winning ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing on Monday was sold in Stuart. The ticket, worth the full $175,378.78 jackpot, was sold at the Walmart on SE Federal Highway. The winning numbers were 13-21-23-24-36.
YAHOO!
Charges dropped in St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy off-duty gunfire case
ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Criminal charges have been dropped against a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy stemming from an incident in which a rifle discharged, leaving his daughter with a gunshot wound, according to records and a prosecutor. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested...
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
‘I gave into the devil’: Florida man leaves note at scene of homicide, police say
STUART, Fla. — A Florida man accused of killing his mother left a note that allegedly said that he “gave into the devil,” authorities said. Darren Keith Pouncey, 34, of Port Salerno, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
cw34.com
MLK Parade, princesses, and boats: What's happening this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend. The City of Pahokee is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Extravaganza this weekend. The event will feature a unity walk, entertainment, food vendors, music, and more. For more information visit the City's...
cw34.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
luxury-houses.net
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain
4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
Comments / 0