Nicolas Cage offers up fresh take on Dracula in ‘Renfield’ trailer

By Luke Mc Cormick
 5 days ago

Nicolas Cage has a thirst for blood.

The actor is portraying a very campy Dracula in the brand new trailer for the upcoming movie “Renfield.”

Cage costars with “The Menu” star Nicholas Holt who portrays the titular character, the familiar of Cage’s Dracula. The iconic vampire not being the best boss.

Renfield has to do things for his boss like obtain food (humans) and do all his bidding. The trailer sees Hoult’s Renfield start wondering about life outside of his service to his master.

Along with Cage and Hoult the movie stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez.

The movie is directed by Chris Mckay and was written by Ryan Ridley.

“Renfield” hits theaters on April 14.

