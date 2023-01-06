Rochester Elks donate, Voucher for Veterans expands: Community news update

Rochester Elks donate $1,500 to the Pease Greeters

ROCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, representatives from the Rochester, NH Elks #1393 presented a check in the amount of $1,500 to the Pease Greeters Organization. The event was held at the Rochester Lodge on Columbus Avenue. This donation was made possible by a Gratitude Grant provided by the Elks National Foundation.

Making the donation from the Lodge was Exalted Ruler Matthew Sanborn and Past Exalted Ruler, Lodge Secretary and ENF Chair Norman Gervais. Accepting the check on behalf of the Pease Greeters were the following people, Peter Tiews, Pease Greeters Vice Chair and Board Member; Larry Larkin, Board Member and Ken Brown, Board Member and Sergeant At Arms. Ken is also a Past Exalted Ruler and a current Officer of the Dover Lodge of Elks #184.

For more information about the Elks and the Pease Greeters, please visit the following websites: www.elks.org and www.peasegreeters.org .

Vouchers for Veterans expanding program

SEACOAST — Attention New Hampshire and Maine Veterans. Vouchers for Veterans will be expanding their program to include 16 Winter Farmers Markets from January through April. Veterans may pick up $20 in vouchers each week they attend a participating farmers Market.

Veterans need to attend the farmers’ market in person with proof of service and residency. They will then be given $20 in vouchers for market purchasers. Veterans may receive vouchers for the Winter Farmers Markets four times a month.

The list of participating farmers market directions is located on our website at www.vouchersforveterans.org . Dates and times are listed below:

100 Academic Way, Stratham, N.H., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 7, Feb. 4, April 1 and April 15.

11 Sullivan St., Berwick, Maine, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12 and April 16.

Wentworth Greenhouse Rollinsford, N.H. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 4 and March 18.

Step Up Parents raises $17,750 at 11 th Annual Spinning Generosity

PORTSMOUTH — Step Up Parents successfully rode for its mission at Spinning Generosity 2022. Team Step Up’s 18 riders raised a total of $17,750 which will go a long way this winter. The week-long fundraiser for area nonprofits is hosted by Liz Forkel of LizFit, Portsmouth and raised a total of $130,097 for seven local charities.

Again, this year, Service Credit Union was top donor, donating $10,000 to sponsor Team Step Up. “Step Up Parents has found a creative way to raise funds for the crucial support they offer to kinship caregivers, and Service CU is proud to aid in that fundraising effort through the Spinning Generosity effort” said Jaime Yates, Service Credit Union Community Relations Manager.

To donate to Step Up Parents, please visit www.stepupparents.org/donate or mail to P.O. Box 1603, Portsmouth, NH, 03801.

Dover Friends Meeting awarded grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places

DOVER — Dover Friends Meeting (Quakers) announced that the National Fund for Sacred Places has awarded their Meeting a $50,000 matching grant to support their Sanctuary ministry for immigrants at risk of deportation. This generous grant will help Friends make necessary renovations to their 1768 meetinghouse in order to meet building codes and continue offering mercy, refuge, and welcome in their meetinghouse. Dover Friends Meeting is one of 16 congregations chosen nationally from an initial field of 325 applications from houses of worship for this prestigious award.

Historic New England receives $25,000 grant for Langdon House research

PORTSMOUTH — Historic New England receives a $25,000 grant for Langdon House from the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program ( LCHIP ).

Governor Chris Sununu today announced $4.3 million in matching grants to support 34 land conservation and historic preservation projects across the state. The grants will assist municipalities, non-profit organizations, and community groups in rehabilitating seventeen historic structures and permanently conserving more than 2,700 acres of farm, timber, and ecologically significant land in all ten counties of the state, including Historic New England’s 1784 Langdon House in Portsmouth. Langdon House is an exceptional Georgian mansion and a National Historic Landmark. Historic New England has owned and cared for Langdon House since 1947. It is one of three Historic New England properties in the city.

Historic New England will use the $25,000 matching grant funds to support the commission of a Historic Structures Report (HSR). The HSR will provide a comprehensive history of the site and serve as a planning guide for long-term preservation, improvements to the visitor experience, and enhanced programmatic use. It will pair the historical analysis with research currently under way through Recovering New England’s Voices, Historic New England’s initiative to discover more inclusive stories of the people who lived and interacted with the property over time.

Mary Kay Ash Foundation awards HAVEN $20,000 grant

PORTSMOUTH — The Mary Kay Ash Foundation recently announced it is awarding $1 million in grants to 50 domestic violence shelters across the country. HAVEN has received a $20,000 unrestricted grant to support local survivors of domestic violence in Rockingham and Strafford counties. This year’s grant contribution brings the Foundation’s total investment in its shelter grant program to $56 million. To learn more about HAVEN please visit: www.havennh.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

City Union Donates to Community

PORTSMOUTH — On a cold afternoon just before the holidays, the board of the Portsmouth Professional Management Association gathered at City Hall for an act of goodwill. Members of the union, one of the municipal bargaining units for managers and professionals, had pooled their dues to donate $1,000 each to Gather NH, Chase Home, and Families First. The Mayor, City Manager, and Director of Public Works were also in attendance, as representatives from two organizations accepted the donations.

Along with many of the city’s other unions, PMA has recently negotiated a new three-year contract with the City of Portsmouth. “Our union spans the entire city. On this board alone, we represent public works, health, IT, the assessor’s office, the library, planning, and finance. These are often the folks who keep the city running, and most of us do it for the love of community. So this seemed a fitting gesture to continue our service to the public,” said Horwood-Benton, who is the Assistant Director of Portsmouth Public Library.

Rochester Elks donate $2,000 to Vouchers for Veterans

ROCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Rochester Elks presented a $2,000 check to the Vouchers for Veterans Organization. The donation was made possible through an Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant, awarded to the Rochester Lodge #1393. Gratitude Grants awarded to Elks Lodges must be used to support local charitable activities. For a Lodge to receive this Grant, it must meet or exceed the National President’s per capita goal for Elks National Foundation donations.

For more info about this wonderful program, please visit: www.vouchersforveterans.org and to see what the Elks do for their communities, please go their website: www.elks.org .

To learn more about HAVEN please visit: www.havennh.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

Rochester Elks donate $2,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

ROCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, representatives from the Rochester Elks Lodge #1393 presented a check for $2,000 to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace non-profit organization based in the Lilac City. The donation was made possible through a Beacon Grant awarded to the Rochester Lodge through the Elks National Foundation. Beacon Grants must be used for local charitable purposes.

For more information about this program, please visit https://shpbeds.org/chapter/nh-rochester/ and for more information about the Elks, please visit www.elks.org .

Great Island Realtor donates to SEED for 3rd Consecutive Year

DOVER — Seacoast Endowment for Education in Dover (SEED), a nonprofit organization dedicated to lifting academic excellence in Dover schools, announced it has received a $4,000 donation from Mindy Marcouillier, a realtor with Great Island Realty.

This is the third straight year Marcoullier has committed to donating $150/per house sold. SEED just completed its fall funding period where it donated more than $25,000 for tools, professional development, and curriculum not otherwise available through traditional school budgets.

To learn more about SEED or make a donation, please visit www.DoverSEED.org .

The Lions Club of Dover, Rollinsford and South Berwick dedicate Trex bench to Dover400

DOVER — The Dover, Rollinsford and South Berwick Lions Club has dedicated one of their TREX benches to the Dover400 Anniversary Committee. The bench is part of a very successful recycling effort; one of six that have been donated throughout local towns as part of the Trex “Nextrex” challenge. The benches are made from plastics collected and recycled by club members and transformed by Trex into lovely benches complete with bronze plaques. Each bench represents 500 pounds of plastics that would have otherwise ended up in our landfills

Dover400 President Kevin McEneaney and Vice President Sam Allen were present to accept the bench at the Lions regular Wednesday meeting on Dec. 21, at Cara Irish Pub. The bench was received just in time for their “First of the 400th” Gala at Dover City Hall on Dec. 31. The bench will ultimately be placed on the lawn of the Dover Library, where summer programs for children are held, among other events.

For more information about the Dover, Rollinsford, South Berwick Lions Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/DRSBLionsClub .

