Franklin County, AL

AL.com

Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather

The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom

In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Town Madison Continues Expanding

Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out...
MADISON, AL
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police identify 2 killed in I-565 crash

Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in a major crash and vehicle fire Tuesday on Interstate 565. Willie Nettles, 66, of Athens and Miguel Espinoza, 44, of Georgia were traveling eastbound on I-565 when they crashed near County Line Road (Exit 7). The two-vehicle wreck left all eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed for hours Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
WAAY-TV

Moulton man dies in house fire

A man is dead after a house fire in Moulton. Moulton's Fire Chief says when he arrived 709 Perry Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, a neighbor told them 63-year-old Durman McDaniel was inside the house. He says it took firefighters about six minutes to locate McDaniel inside the house....
MOULTON, AL
WHNT-TV

Virtual Hearing Set for Casey White Murder Trial

Casey White is facing separate murder charges in the deaths of Connie Ridgeway and Vicky White. This week's virtual hearing is for the case of Vicky's death. Casey White is facing separate murder charges in the deaths of Connie Ridgeway and Vicky White. This week's virtual hearing is for the case of Vicky's death.
FLORENCE, AL

