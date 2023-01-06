Read full article on original website
Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather
The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
Decatur Utilities warns of traffic on Central Avenue Tuesday
Decatur Utilities is warning of possible traffic delays Tuesday as crews plan to work on a water line on Central Avenue.
Fayette County Sheriff’s searching for missing 40-year-old woman
UPDATE (1/10) — Brandy Terry was found dead in West Alabama on Jan. 10. No details were released on where she was found her if foul play was suspected in her death or not. FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old […]
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
WAFF
1 person killed in Moulton fire
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
rocketcitynow.com
Annexation underway at Clift Farms in Madison
What are the plans for Clift Farms with an annexation in the works? Our Jasamine Bryd reports.
WHNT-TV
Town Madison Continues Expanding
Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out...
Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify 2 killed in I-565 crash
Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in a major crash and vehicle fire Tuesday on Interstate 565. Willie Nettles, 66, of Athens and Miguel Espinoza, 44, of Georgia were traveling eastbound on I-565 when they crashed near County Line Road (Exit 7). The two-vehicle wreck left all eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed for hours Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded.
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
WHNT-TV
2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
‘Big things’ coming to Madison in 2023, says Mayor Finley
The new year is bringing "big things" to the City of Madison, according to Mayor Paul Finley.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
WAAY-TV
Moulton man dies in house fire
A man is dead after a house fire in Moulton. Moulton's Fire Chief says when he arrived 709 Perry Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, a neighbor told them 63-year-old Durman McDaniel was inside the house. He says it took firefighters about six minutes to locate McDaniel inside the house....
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
Two stolen vehicles located together at Florence Walmart, two police chases follow
The Florence Police Department says they located two stolen vehicles together at an area Walmart, then both vehicles fled and started two police chases which ended with the drivers running away on foot and being caught by authorities.
WHNT-TV
Virtual Hearing Set for Casey White Murder Trial
Casey White is facing separate murder charges in the deaths of Connie Ridgeway and Vicky White. This week's virtual hearing is for the case of Vicky's death. Casey White is facing separate murder charges in the deaths of Connie Ridgeway and Vicky White. This week's virtual hearing is for the case of Vicky's death.
