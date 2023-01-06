Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Time to remember Alabama’s first national championship under Nick Saban
Alabama’s goal as a football program is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. As its sights are on showing the masses it dominates the sport, we reflect on a special memory. On this date, 13 years ago, confetti fell on the Crimson Tide...
Scarbinsky: Final Four team? Yeah, Alabama basketball is that good.
This is an opinion column. Alabama has never been to the Final Four, but if I may be so bold, never ends in April. On the first day of April, to be precise, they will play the national semifinals in Houston, and this is no April Fools’ joke. I believe with every fiber of my being and every fiber of Wimp’s amazing technicolor plaid coats that the Crimson Tide will be in the house. On the floor. Where they have never been before.
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
tdalabamamag.com
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’
ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR Isaiah Bond recaps freshman year with dope highlight video
Nick Saban has consistently recruited superstar wide receivers to the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide has its next great one in Isaiah Bond. As a former four-star from Buford, Ga., Bond possesses the speed, routes, hands, footwork, and playmaking capabilities that resemble Jaylen Waddle and Jameson Williams. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder caught everyone’s attention in 2022, posting 17 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Bond split time as a receiver and return specialist, but he played in all 13 games.
WAAY-TV
Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football, announces battle with cancer
Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Alabama football since 1988, announced Friday that he is battling cancer. In a statement on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Facebook page, Gold says: "I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer. I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon. Roll Tide!"
Popculture
College Basketball Coach Jenae Strong Accused of Murder
A college basketball coach is charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday during a domestic incident in Alabama. A Huntsville Police spokesperson says shots were fired at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 29. After a preliminary investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong with the murder of Antonio Robinson in connection with the Charles Drive home death investigation, WAFF 48 reported. It is believed that Robinson's murder was the result of a domestic dispute, according to investigators with the HPD Major Crime Unit. Several neighbors said police were called to the same house due to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night. "I don't know when it was but it was about like three loud bangs, like boom, boom, boom," one neighbor said. "I thought it was like maybe like a car crash."
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
southerntorch.com
FLYING LESSONS AT ISBELL FIELD
FORT PAYNE, ALA - "Up, up, and away" and "Off into the wild blue yonder" are. both fitting expressions for what John Nelson does for work. Nelson is a. flight instructor at Isbell Field - 4A9 Airport in Fort Payne. Isbell Field is a city-owned public-use airport located by air...
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance for rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s.
Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather
The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
