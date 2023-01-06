A college basketball coach is charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday during a domestic incident in Alabama. A Huntsville Police spokesperson says shots were fired at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 29. After a preliminary investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong with the murder of Antonio Robinson in connection with the Charles Drive home death investigation, WAFF 48 reported. It is believed that Robinson's murder was the result of a domestic dispute, according to investigators with the HPD Major Crime Unit. Several neighbors said police were called to the same house due to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night. "I don't know when it was but it was about like three loud bangs, like boom, boom, boom," one neighbor said. "I thought it was like maybe like a car crash."

