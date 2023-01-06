ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
JD Griffey Discusses Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Teases Going After Mogul Affiliates

JD Griffey reflects on his match at ROH Final Battle and discusses joining Shane Taylor Promotions. At the pay-per-view on December 10, Griffey teamed up with Shane Taylor to face Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland). Lee ultimately scored the victory, though Strickland walked out on him during the bout. Their feud has continued in recent weeks, and Griffey teases that there's more to come on his end.
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again

Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022

WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004

In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
Danhausen Says He Has No Interest In Signing With WWE

At AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2022 on January 26, Danhausen officially became All Elite when he was found under the ring during a Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. Danhausen had built a following on the independent scene due to his character who cursed people, enjoyed collecting...
