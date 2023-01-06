Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot
Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
JD Griffey Discusses Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Teases Going After Mogul Affiliates
JD Griffey reflects on his match at ROH Final Battle and discusses joining Shane Taylor Promotions. At the pay-per-view on December 10, Griffey teamed up with Shane Taylor to face Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland). Lee ultimately scored the victory, though Strickland walked out on him during the bout. Their feud has continued in recent weeks, and Griffey teases that there's more to come on his end.
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Preview: Escalera de la Muerte, Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. MOX, More
It's Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite hits the west coast with a major grudge match, a high-stakes Ladder Match. Also, tonight's show will feature the latest in Bryan Danielson's World Championship quest, and more.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
Molly Holly Explains How She Brings The Casual Fan Perspective As A WWE Producer
Molly Holly wrapped up her full time in-ring career in 2005, but has made various appearances over the years including multiple appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble. Molly was hired as a producer by WWE in August 2021. Speaking during a Highspots Sign It Live, Molly explained how she views...
Tony Schiavone: Chris Jericho Is A Great Leader Because He Did The Job For Andretti And Starks
Tony Schiavone praises Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho is on a bit of a losing streak beginning at ROH Final Battle when he lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. In the proceeding weeks, he lost to relative unknown Action Andretti before losing against to Ricky Starks. In Tony Schiavone's...
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
Saraya Doesn't Know If Mercedes Mone Will Be At 1/11 AEW Dynamite, Did Text Her After NJPW Debut
Saraya doesn't know if Mercedes Mone will show up on AEW Dynamite. When AEW announced that Saraya could have a partner of her choosing to take on Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans speculated that Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) could be her partner.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
Danhausen Says He Has No Interest In Signing With WWE
At AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2022 on January 26, Danhausen officially became All Elite when he was found under the ring during a Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. Danhausen had built a following on the independent scene due to his character who cursed people, enjoyed collecting...
Tony Khan Says He's Following Vince McMahon's Return To WWE 'Very Closely'
In July 2022, the wrestling world changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. McMahon returned on January 6, 2023 as a member of the board to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale. Speaking...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/10): Athena Defends ROH Women's Title; Matt Hardy, More Compete
AEW Dark (1/10) Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. Juice Robinson is approached by The Dark Order backstage. He declines to join the group. The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty) def. The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) Anna Jay A.S & Tay Melo def....
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
