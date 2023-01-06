ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Giants’ playoff ‘innocence’ is joy to watch that won’t last long

It will never be this way again for this group of Giants, and on one level that’s a good thing. No matter what happens this Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, or wherever else January (and, dare we even say it, February) may bring them, these Giants — the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Giants, and whatever pieces of the core remain going forward — will never have a season quite like this one. Pat Riley gave a name to a season like this nearly 30 years ago. He called it “The Innocent Climb.” “A team of unselfish members, without any impressive success, begins an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

