5newsonline.com
Razorbacks land wide receiver transfer Isaac TeSlaa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Highly coveted Divison II wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday night. TeSlaa played for Hillsdale College in Michigan this past season. TeSlaa put up big numbers in 2022, having 68 receptions for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named the...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
bestofarkansassports.com
Alabama Threatens to Pull Off Something No Other SEC Team Has Done in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will have history on its side heading into Wednesday’s top-15 showdown with Alabama. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will be trying to drop the No. 15 Razorbacks to a disappointing 1-3 in conference play when they visit Bud Walton Arena, but to do so, they must do something no other SEC team has accomplished.
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson gives his thoughts …. ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. Arkansas partnership works to end opioid epidemic. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership has started divvying...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson
NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
College basketball show host not impressed with Auburn's win over Arkansas
Locked on College Basketball is not "sold" on Auburn after Arkansas win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program
Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
uams.edu
Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS
Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
Police find ‘possible human remains’ in Fayetteville
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville's Nomads goes full "Beast Mode" for breakfast
We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit. I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be. The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville police investigating bones found by dog as human remains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
UPDATE: Fayetteville police arrest bank robbery suspect
Fayetteville police responded to a reported bank robbery on the west side of town on January 10.
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
