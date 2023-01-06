ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

Razorbacks land wide receiver transfer Isaac TeSlaa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Highly coveted Divison II wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday night. TeSlaa played for Hillsdale College in Michigan this past season. TeSlaa put up big numbers in 2022, having 68 receptions for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson gives his thoughts …. ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. Arkansas partnership works to end opioid epidemic. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership has started divvying...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson

NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program

Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uams.edu

Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS

Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Axios

Fayetteville's Nomads goes full "Beast Mode" for breakfast

We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit. I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be. The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Fayetteville police investigating bones found by dog as human remains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation

It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
ROGERS, AR

