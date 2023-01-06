Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale
We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
AOL Corp
The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off
A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
35 Aldi finds this week starting at $2, including room organizers and portable heaters
A NEW year means plenty of new finds at bargain retailer Aldi, and one shopping expert has revealed all the best items you shouldn’t miss out on. A TikTok influencer shared her favorite finds for the week and they start at $2. TikToker BitsBitesBlog, otherwise known as Katie Kelly,...
AOL Corp
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight
It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals From Sam Edelman, Loeffler Randall, Birkenstock & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
moneysavingmom.com
ASICS Shoes for the Family as low as $19.95 shipped!
For a limited time, ASICS is offering up to 60% off the ASICS Semi-Annual sale! Plus, shipping is free for members (free to join). Get these ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 7 Running Shoes for just $29.95 shipped (regularly $75)!. Get these ASICS Lyte Classic Grade School for just $24.95 shipped...
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last Day to Shop: 60% Off Tory Burch, Spanx, Free People, Ugg, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
AOL Corp
'Aging is a state of mind': Jaclyn Smith launches HSN clothing line for 'real people'
Jaclyn Smith has spent 35 years working in the apparel industry and a lifetime honing her own personal style. Now she's combining the two with the launch of her first-ever clothing line for HSN, a collection designed to bring the comfort and versatility of her own wardrobe to every woman, everywhere. "It's from my closet to their closet," she told Yahoo Life.
Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors and writers expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis. In late...
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Let’s get the obvious out of the way first, shall we? You don’t really need a dedicated travel watch. Actually, scratch that: You don’t really need a watch at all. Your phone tells the time for you, and it’s on your person at all times. (Except perhaps while swimming. Don’t take your phone swimming.)
January sales LIVE: The best deals and steals from Amazon to Walmart and Target
DAILYMAIL.COM LIVE SHOPPING BLOG: January is the best time to shop the sales and reset your winter closet with items that will last you a couple of seasons. Enjoy quality items for less
This Cotton Sheet Set Makes My Bed Feel Like It Belongs in a Luxury Hotel
I put a lot of careful thought and consideration into my bedding. I've spent longer than I'd like to admit on Google (and TikTok) researching the best sheets, comforters, and pillows for my bed. Over the last year, I've found the perfect formula for a fluffy, hotel-like comforter (the key is to layer two duvet inserts together) and transitioned all of my pillowcases over to silk, but I was still on the hunt for new sheets that I really liked. My previous set was scratchy and not very breathable, but the Piglet in Bed Washed Percale Cotton Sheet Set ($128-$176, originally $129-$199) ended up being the perfect solution.
This Bestselling Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Is Just $16 at Amazon Right Now
Cozying up to a piping hot cup of coffee is a great way to start your day. But coffee cools quickly, and a lukewarm or even cold cup just doesn't have the same impact. That's why plenty of people are turning to coffee warmers. Here at Parade.com, we're all about...
