TheConversationCanada

How the pharmaceutical industry uses disinformation to undermine drug price reform

Canada’s drug prices are the fourth highest in the developed world. Despite this, Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), the lobby group for Big Pharma, put out a call in November 2022 for the Canadian government to suspend consultations on guidelines aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. The proposed guidelines were expected to come into effect on Jan. 1, but were postponed in late December. IMC warned that if the new guidelines went ahead, drug launches would be delayed and “Canadian patients will be deprived of potentially life-saving new medicines.” Just a few days later, IMC took out a full-page ad in the...
MedicalXpress

Pharma lobby blasts 'stupid' pandemic patent plans

Stripping patent protection from COVID-19 treatments is a "mind-bogglingly stupid" idea, the head of a leading pharmaceutical lobby said Wednesday, warning that the move would put industry innovation at risk. Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), said the industry was still working...
Markets Insider

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
GreenMatters

The U.S. EPA Is Targeting PFAS in Food Containers

The U.S. EPA is currently involved in a major lawsuit that — depending on the results — would be huge for both environmental and human health. Together the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) are suing Texas-based container company, Inhance, for violating the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It brings to light that a wide range of food containers contain forever chemicals, including highly poisonous PFAS.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Custom Health, L.A. Care Team Up on Adherence Pilot

Custom is one of the growing number of companies focusing on adherence. It changed its name from Pack4U last year. The push to use technology to improve medication adherence is at the heart of a new pilot program between the California-based digital health firm Custom Health and L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the United States.
foodsafetynews.com

States get a new model food code from FDA

Just in time for the January kick-off of states’ 2023 legislative seasons, FDA is out with the 2022 Food Code. It’s the 10th edition of the Food Code, which the FDA says is “a model for safeguarding public health and ensuring food is unadulterated and honestly presented when offered to the consumer.”
katzenworld.co.uk

Cats Protection Announces new Head of Advocacy, Campaigns & Government Relations

The UK’s largest cat welfare charity Cats Protection has appointed Madison Rogers as its Head of Advocacy, Campaigns & Government Relations. Madison, 27, has been with the charity since 2017 and has played a central role in its campaign for compulsory microchipping of cats – a measure which is now due to be introduced in England following a Government announcement earlier this year.
Shelby McDaniel

Can You Ship CBD With FedEx?

Photo byPhoto by Bannon Morrissy on UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are nearly upon us and it is time to think about how to get your holiday gifts to your friends and family living too far away to visit. Gift boxes are always a popular option for that hard to shop for individual, and CBD gift box sets are an ideal gift for many people. But once you purchase your gift box, how do you ship the gift?
lbmjournal.com

G Wood Pro expands Tantimber distribution through US Lumber Brokers

NEW YORK — G Wood Pro, the licensed U.S. supplier of Tantimber, a global leader in ThermoWood production, — Thermally Modified Timber — has expanded its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding US Lumber Brokers. They join a growing list of distributors throughout the U.S. stocking Tantimber ThermoWood products.
GreenMatters

Eco-Friendly Options to Insulate Your Home, Instead of Fiberglass

While it isn't something you might think about very often, insulating your home is key to reducing your energy consumption through heat retention. However, many homes in the U.S. come with fiberglass insulation, which comes with a host of environmental detriments. Luckily, there are more eco-friendly insulation options out there.
GreenMatters

Is Hemp Fabric Eco-Friendly? Here Are the Pros and Cons

Let’s clear up one thing right from the start: hemp and marijuana are not the same thing. True, they are both the same species of plant, but that does not mean that they have the same uses or possess the same qualities. Nevertheless, this familial connection has given hemp an heir of controversy that is just not warranted.
GreenMatters

How the Great American Outdoors Act Helps Protect Natural Spaces in the U.S.

Taking care of our planet is a responsibility that needs to be taken more seriously. Over the years, however, governments from all over have passed different laws to protect natural spaces. The U.S. has national parks that all receive funding, for example and there are a few laws that help maintain their gorgeous natural beauty.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

