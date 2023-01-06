Read full article on original website
Cosmetics Testing on Animals Is Now Banned in New York — Where Is It Still Legal?
Finally, New York has followed Legally Blonde's advice, to "speak for those who can't speak for themselves." Yes, the Empire State has finally banned cosmetics testing on animals. And now, environmental activists hope other states will be inspired to enact bans, too. But where is cosmetics testing on animals already...
China Removes Another Layer of Animal Testing Requirements, Meaning More Brands Can Become Cruelty-Free
For years, China has been the sole country requiring animal testing for cosmetic products, which has held back many beauty, skincare, and personal care brands from gaining cruelty-free accreditation. But now, China has lightened some of its regulations, meaning a number of popular companies can now be classified as truly...
How the pharmaceutical industry uses disinformation to undermine drug price reform
Canada’s drug prices are the fourth highest in the developed world. Despite this, Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), the lobby group for Big Pharma, put out a call in November 2022 for the Canadian government to suspend consultations on guidelines aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. The proposed guidelines were expected to come into effect on Jan. 1, but were postponed in late December. IMC warned that if the new guidelines went ahead, drug launches would be delayed and “Canadian patients will be deprived of potentially life-saving new medicines.” Just a few days later, IMC took out a full-page ad in the...
MedicalXpress
Pharma lobby blasts 'stupid' pandemic patent plans
Stripping patent protection from COVID-19 treatments is a "mind-bogglingly stupid" idea, the head of a leading pharmaceutical lobby said Wednesday, warning that the move would put industry innovation at risk. Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), said the industry was still working...
Fungal Infections Like Histoplasmosis are Becoming More Common, Thanks to Climate Change
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's devastating to hear that yet another serious disease is on the rise. And although it triggers feelings of apathy, it certainly isn't something you'll want to ignore. Identifying the causes and symptoms of histoplasma is absolutely imperative in staying safe from it. And unfortunately,...
What CEOs are most worried about going into 2023, including a Gen Z culture clash with unretiring boomers
If 2022 proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just as businesses breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of the worst of the pandemic being over, Russia invaded Ukraine. Then summer came and the world sadly smashed climate change records, from rising temperatures to sea levels, before inflation spiraled in Q4.
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
The U.S. EPA Is Targeting PFAS in Food Containers
The U.S. EPA is currently involved in a major lawsuit that — depending on the results — would be huge for both environmental and human health. Together the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) are suing Texas-based container company, Inhance, for violating the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It brings to light that a wide range of food containers contain forever chemicals, including highly poisonous PFAS.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Custom Health, L.A. Care Team Up on Adherence Pilot
Custom is one of the growing number of companies focusing on adherence. It changed its name from Pack4U last year. The push to use technology to improve medication adherence is at the heart of a new pilot program between the California-based digital health firm Custom Health and L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the United States.
Buying a Home With a Cesspool Could Put the Environment (And Your Wallet) At Risk
A cesspool is essentially yesterday's septic tank — an antiquated waste system that dates as far back as ancient Rome. However, it’s not fit for modern-day waste removal, due to its high maintenance costs and negative environmental impact. There are many risks to consider when buying a home with a cesspool, which is a good reason to consider other options.
foodsafetynews.com
States get a new model food code from FDA
Just in time for the January kick-off of states’ 2023 legislative seasons, FDA is out with the 2022 Food Code. It’s the 10th edition of the Food Code, which the FDA says is “a model for safeguarding public health and ensuring food is unadulterated and honestly presented when offered to the consumer.”
Why Environmentalists Are Criticizing 3M's New Pledge to Stop Manufacturing PFAS
You may best know 3M makers of Post-its, but the company is actually a massive conglomerate responsible for producing many other products. And one of those is PFAS, better known as forever chemicals — and 3M just announced that it will stop manufacturing and making PFAS by 2025. Article...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats Protection Announces new Head of Advocacy, Campaigns & Government Relations
The UK’s largest cat welfare charity Cats Protection has appointed Madison Rogers as its Head of Advocacy, Campaigns & Government Relations. Madison, 27, has been with the charity since 2017 and has played a central role in its campaign for compulsory microchipping of cats – a measure which is now due to be introduced in England following a Government announcement earlier this year.
Can You Ship CBD With FedEx?
Photo byPhoto by Bannon Morrissy on UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are nearly upon us and it is time to think about how to get your holiday gifts to your friends and family living too far away to visit. Gift boxes are always a popular option for that hard to shop for individual, and CBD gift box sets are an ideal gift for many people. But once you purchase your gift box, how do you ship the gift?
lbmjournal.com
G Wood Pro expands Tantimber distribution through US Lumber Brokers
NEW YORK — G Wood Pro, the licensed U.S. supplier of Tantimber, a global leader in ThermoWood production, — Thermally Modified Timber — has expanded its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding US Lumber Brokers. They join a growing list of distributors throughout the U.S. stocking Tantimber ThermoWood products.
Eco-Friendly Options to Insulate Your Home, Instead of Fiberglass
While it isn't something you might think about very often, insulating your home is key to reducing your energy consumption through heat retention. However, many homes in the U.S. come with fiberglass insulation, which comes with a host of environmental detriments. Luckily, there are more eco-friendly insulation options out there.
Sesame food allergy: FDA adds ingredient to major food allergen list
Sesame has joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of major food allergens and will soon be added to labels of packaged food to protect consumers.
Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly called for companies to increase wages, a plea that has gained urgency as prices for everyday goods have surged.
Is Hemp Fabric Eco-Friendly? Here Are the Pros and Cons
Let’s clear up one thing right from the start: hemp and marijuana are not the same thing. True, they are both the same species of plant, but that does not mean that they have the same uses or possess the same qualities. Nevertheless, this familial connection has given hemp an heir of controversy that is just not warranted.
How the Great American Outdoors Act Helps Protect Natural Spaces in the U.S.
Taking care of our planet is a responsibility that needs to be taken more seriously. Over the years, however, governments from all over have passed different laws to protect natural spaces. The U.S. has national parks that all receive funding, for example and there are a few laws that help maintain their gorgeous natural beauty.
