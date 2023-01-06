Canada’s drug prices are the fourth highest in the developed world. Despite this, Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), the lobby group for Big Pharma, put out a call in November 2022 for the Canadian government to suspend consultations on guidelines aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. The proposed guidelines were expected to come into effect on Jan. 1, but were postponed in late December. IMC warned that if the new guidelines went ahead, drug launches would be delayed and “Canadian patients will be deprived of potentially life-saving new medicines.” Just a few days later, IMC took out a full-page ad in the...

2 DAYS AGO