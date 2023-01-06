Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Thunder aim for more disciplined play vs. 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble dispatching the depleted Detroit Pistons in consecutive games. The task will be a bit
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 6-game slide: Time to prove we're a team
LOS ANGELES -- Ty Lue tried shaking up his starting lineup by replacing Reggie Jackson at point guard, but the Clippers watched theAtlanta Hawks' Trae Young take over in the fourth quarter and deal Los Angeles a sixth straight loss. Young scored 14 of his 30 points in the final...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
Evan Longoria guaranteed $4M by D-backs, can earn $1M in bonuses
Evan Longoria is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the three-time All-Star third baseman can earn an additional $1 million in roster bonuses.
ABC7 Los Angeles
RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings host the Sharks after Kempe's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Kings' 6-3 win. Los Angeles has gone 24-14-6 overall...
Comments / 0