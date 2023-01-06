ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Fashion Trends

Fashion expert Whitley Adkins talked about the best fashion trends for 2023 and how to make them your own. The items Whitley showed can be founds at Any Old Iron https://www.anyoldiron.us/, Parish Nashville http://parishnashville.com/, Hero Boutique http://www.hero12s.com/. and Savant Vintage https://www.instagram.com/savantvintage/?hl=en. For more fashion trends and tips follow Whitley on...
WTVF

Should you use 'buy now, pay later' plan when shopping online? Consumer Reports explains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you’ve shopped online, you may have noticed a new option when checking out. It's a buy now, pay later plan. The offer sounds enticing. You can buy something, get it delivered and pay for it later with no interest and no fees. But there are some really important things to know before you click and agree to buy now and pay later.
