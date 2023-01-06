NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you’ve shopped online, you may have noticed a new option when checking out. It's a buy now, pay later plan. The offer sounds enticing. You can buy something, get it delivered and pay for it later with no interest and no fees. But there are some really important things to know before you click and agree to buy now and pay later.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO