New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal's national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo's history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World...
History-making Frappart on Women's World Cup referees list
ZURICH (AP) — The six female match officials who worked at the men’s World Cup in Qatar including history maker Stéphanie Frappart were also selected Monday by FIFA for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will have 13 men in the video review team. French referee...
France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career
PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France on Monday after a record 145 appearances. Lloris won the 2018 World Cup and was captain of the squad that lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar last month.
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than five years of a suspension originally announced as permanent. Now 44, Coppolella began with the Braves in 2006 when he oversaw quantitative analysis and baseball information initiatives....
Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO
ATLANTA (AP) — Greg Beadles was named Atlanta Falcons president on Monday as part several changes in team owner Arthur Blank's family business management team. Longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay, who was hired by Blank as general manager in 2004 and was named team president in 2011, has been named CEO of the Falcons. Steve Cannon, currently CEO of Blank's Sports and Entertainment portfolio, which also includes the MLS's Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has been named vice chairman of AMBSE.
Lazović nets 2 as Verona beats Cremonese in relegation fight
MILAN (AP) — Darko Lazović scored twice to help Hellas Verona to a valuable 2-0 win over Cremonese in a Serie A relegation fight on Monday. Both goals came in the first half and saw the hosts move off the bottom of the table. Verona remained in the relegation zone but inched to within six points of safety with its first win since the beginning of September.
