MILAN (AP) — Darko Lazović scored twice to help Hellas Verona to a valuable 2-0 win over Cremonese in a Serie A relegation fight on Monday. Both goals came in the first half and saw the hosts move off the bottom of the table. Verona remained in the relegation zone but inched to within six points of safety with its first win since the beginning of September.

2 HOURS AGO