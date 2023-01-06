Are you eligible for Habitat's Affordable Homeownership program?

If you've ever helped to build a home with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, you know how much love goes into each one.

Cape Coral mother of two, Evelyn Lopez, is feeling all of the warmth and love today. She got the key to her new house at a special dedication ceremony inside her new Cape Coral digs.

She, along with other volunteers, help to construct 60 percent of Habitat for Humanity homes. It's a requirement for each new homeowner to put in 300 hours of "sweat equity", among other things, to take part in the program.

So, who is eligible?

To be a part of Habitat's Affordable Homeownership Program , families must have a need, the ability to pay a mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. The Affordable Homeownership Program serves families making between 30%-80% of the area median income (AMI).

One of the biggest benefits is a low mortgage rate and payment. Habitat for Humanity sets your mortgage at no more than 30 percent of your income.

Evelyn says without the program through Habitat she's not sure she would be able to become a homeowner in SWFL where the prices keep going up. Thankfully, she took a chance and applied, and now she's working on closing and moving in over the next month.

To learn more or find out how you can apply, volunteer or donate through Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Click Here.

The organization is also a HUD-certified housing counseling agency and offers FREE housing counseling to families regardless of income. Anyone wanting help with budgeting, pre-purchase guidance, foreclosure prevention and more can ask for a one-on-one session with an advisor.

Not to mention they'll help low-income homeowners with repairs after Hurricane Ian. To learn more about Habitat’s Hurricane Recovery Home Repair Program, Click Here.