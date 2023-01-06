ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Connecticut man arrested in Marco Island church on manslaughter charges

By Kaitlyn Snook
 5 days ago
Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old Connecticut man on two charges of vehicular manslaughter Thursday night while he was playing a game of bingo.

CCSO's Fugitive Warrants Bureau received information that Michael Talbot of Greenwich, Connecticut was in Collier County.

Talbot was wanted by the Stamford Police Department on an active warrant charging him with two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Deputies located Talbot around 8:15 p.m. Thursday while he was playing bingo with family members at San Marco Catholic Church.

Talbot is in the Collier County jail awaiting extradition to Connecticut where he will be held on a $1 million bond.

