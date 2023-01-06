ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year.

The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, March 28, for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

“We are so excited to play at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, on Tuesday, March 28,” Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. “There are a ton of Alabama fans in the northern part of the state, and this will provide them with an opportunity to see Alabama Baseball up close without having to make the drive to Tuscaloosa.  We can’t wait to come play in a great venue in front of a huge Alabama crowd.”

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with all gates at Toyota Field opening at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets go on early sale on January 6, for Trash Pandas season ticket holders. Alabama season ticket holders will get a chance to buy tickets starting January 20.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on January 27. If you need to get them before that, pre-sale opportunities are available here.

Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will in effect.

The game will mark the first time Alabama baseball has played in North Alabama since May 12, 2015, when they hosted and defeated Mercer at Joe Davis Stadium.

In the event of inclement weather on March 28, the game may be postponed to Wednesday, March 29.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

