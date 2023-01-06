ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday's letters: Fate of storied Van Wezel divides Sarasota residents

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago
We asked our readers what they thought the city of Sarasota should do with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Here are a few of their responses.

Pass baton to new cultural center

With continued growth, Sarasota needs a new performing arts center.

I am a Van Wezel patron. The Van Wezel has been an iconic feature on the Bayfront for more than 50 years, but it has outlived its usefulness.

Column:New performing arts center will enrich Sarasota

The current building has against it both time and environmental threats, as well as outdated technology and inadequate seating that compromises its future as a financially successful performing arts center.

A new 21st century performing arts center will enhance Sarasota’s reputation as the cultural center of Southwest Florida, will better serve our growing population, be a focal point on our Bayfront and offer more educational programs for young and old.

The construction of a new center will provide jobs, stimulate tourism and attract major entertainment and performers.

A blue ribbon panel will be appointed by the city to determine repurposing of the Van Wezel.

The new performing arts center will continue the mission the Van Wezel began more than 50 years ago. Let us look forward, not backward. Sondra Biller, Sarasota

Destroy and replace? Preposterous!

Learning of the possible demise of the Van Wezel may be the most disheartening local news to date.

The list is long, since I am an “old-timer” now with fond memories of the Lido Casino and John Ringling Hotel, the circus years and many beloved local celebrities. Our magnificent performing arts hall has attracted world-class entertainment, providing us with unparalleled sound quality and seating comfort.

Opinion:New center a 'want,' not a 'need'

A remodel may be in order. Now that I am older, I can see a need for greater wheelchair accommodation.

But to destroy and replace? Preposterous! Won’t somebody use common sense and listen to the wants of the people?

Elspeth Abbate, Sarasota

Give homeless first look at Van Wezel

Now that the holidays have passed, the Hospital Board has been sanitized and the School Board will soon make education great again, it’s time for Sarasota to address the single greatest challenge facing our community: What to do with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Recognizing Sarasota’s history of equity and inclusiveness, the obvious answer is to launch a public/private partnership to convert the hall into a full service facility for the homeless.

Even in the absence of a center aisle, Van Wezel holds great potential as an exceptional facility to assist the homeless by advancing long-term solutions for self-sufficiency, employment training, life skills, mental and physical health, and parenting and child advocacy, while addressing hunger and substance abuse.

Just imagine gliding in our Bentley convertibles to a sparkling new “world class” performing arts center to see a Beach Boys tribute band or similar − we’d rather go to the symphony, but can’t because it’s somewhere near Lakeland − and feeling the glow of deep satisfaction in knowing that Sarasota really cares about the less fortunate.

Arthur Wasserman, Sarasota

Build new center, repurpose old

The Van Wezel’s acoustics and seat layout are very poor. It is not worth a significant investment to try to improve the acoustics and seating to maintain the building as the city’s main performing arts center. However, the structure can be repurposed.

Sarasota is growing and will benefit from a larger, high-quality performing arts center, as long as our governing body and donor community can make the finances work. Joan Lovell, Sarasota

Spend $300M preparing for climate change

As a longtime resident of Sarasota, I have watched its growth mostly with pride, but recently with concern. To demolish an icon like the Van Wezel and replace it with a Bayfront auditorium at a cost of $300 million seems imprudent.

Shouldn’t we be spending that $300 million preparing for sea-level rise and severe weather caused by climate change? Do we care more about our entertainment than our welfare? Has Ian taught us nothing?

Carolyn Johnson, Sarasota

Hall no longer meets Sarasota's needs

Replace the Van Wezel. Sarasota has a world-class appetite for the performing arts. More renovations can’t solve the problems.

The hall has poor acoustics. The entire building is too exposed to flooding and storm damage. Storage space for expensive grand pianos and other vital musical and electronic items is directly at current sea level.

The building cannot accommodate a full range of modern shows, such as “Hamilton.” The row arrangement is unsafe and inefficient.

Needs have evolved and grown more complex during the last half-century. It is time to look forward and build a smart new performing arts center right in the heart of Sarasota’s beautiful Bayfront.

Janet Leonberger, Sarasota

