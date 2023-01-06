Royals’ Aging Prospect With Much to Gain in Spring Training

Logan Porter is far from a marquee prospect, but he can secure his storybook moment this season.

If fans want a shining example of hitting development among Kansas City Royals prospects, infielder Logan Porter is a shining example. The 27-year-old ranked among the best at the plate for the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2022. Porter led the team in walk and on-base percentages while ranking in the team’s top five for other major statistics. Despite all that, Porter is nowhere on prospect lists or on the radars of casual Royals fans. He was even vulnerable during the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, yet no other team added Porter to their 40-man roster.

2023 spring training is make-or-break for Porter’s chances in Kansas City.

Porter came to the Royals as an undrafted catcher out of Dixie State. Yes, that is the name of an actual school in St. George, Utah. Porter’s bat has always been great, but it just got better as his minor league time increased. Across Double-A and Triple-A, Porter recorded an impressive .301/.442/.476 slash line with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 62 RBIs in 2022. He passes the eye test at the plate with a sweet-looking swing.

Porter’s success at the plate makes one wonder why he is not in Kansas City yet. He earned a spring training invite in 2022 and another in 2023, so the Royals consider him a possible contributor to the club. Why isn’t he in Kauffman Stadium yet? The simple answer is Porter’s lack of a defensive position.

Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez will be the Royals’ catchers for the foreseeable future. Any catcher in Kansas City will be playing a very limited role, like Sebastian Rivero in 2022 and possibly Freddy Fermín in 2023. Besides, Porter was never a standout catcher. He is competent behind the plate, but the Royals have several better defensive catchers in the system. That is why he played some games at first or third base in 2022.

Porter should not be in the third base conversation unless he is an emergency option. In 53.2 innings of work, Porter committed an error with a 94.4% fielding percentage. While that is much better than veteran Hunter Dozier, that is not a very high fielding mark at third base. Meanwhile, Porter does show some more promise and experience at first base. In 2022, he played 454 innings at first base with only one error and a 99.8% fielding percentage. That is a night-and-day difference at the corners. With that said, the Royals have two very young options at first base. Porter isn't leapfrogging Nick Pratto or Vinnie Pasquantino.

There is no easy road for Porter to join the big-league team. That is why this coming spring training is so important for him. The organization already knows his disciplined plate approach and contact hitting will translate to the major league level. Porter has to prove that his glove can do the same. He will likely have a few opportunities at first base in spring training. He doesn't have to be the best, but this is his audition to be a depth infielder for the Royals. If Porter has a good spring, he might take innings or a roster spot from another less-deserving infield veteran. Most know who that mystery man is.