Cocoa, FL

Cocoa officer arrested after standoff denied bond, moved to Seminole County Jail

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
 5 days ago
A Cocoa police officer arrested after an hours-long standoff with sheriff's office deputies at the end of December has been denied bond and moved to Seminole County since his arrest.

Patrick Kelly, 39, was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 29 at his home in Viera off Framura Lane following a domestic violence incident with a fellow officer that led to a four hour long standoff with Brevard County Sheriff's deputies, during which Kelly fired multiple rounds, according to a statement by Tod Goodyear, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

During his initial appearance at the jail courthouse on Dec. 29, his then-attorney, Kathleen Rallo, requested he be granted bond, citing his background as an Army veteran and a Cocoa police officer of 15 years.

Judge Kathryn Jacobus denied the request out of concerns for the safety of the community, the female officer and other law enforcement.

"Given the overall circumstances in this case, I don't know what conditions I can put on this to ensure that something catastrophic will not happen upon release," she said.

Attorney Jennifer Collins Mostert filed Monday to replace Rallo and Jay Thakker as Kelly's attorneys, according to court documents.

Collins filed a motion to set bond on behalf of Kelly Tuesday.

Additional charges filed:Cocoa police officer facing additional charges after standoff with deputies

Officer arrest:Cocoa police officer arrested; shot multiple rounds while barricaded following domestic violence incident

Kelly was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public. Since his arrest, additional charges of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages, culpable negligence and resisting arrest with violence have been filed against him. In the days following his arrest, he was moved to Seminole County Jail.

On Dec. 29, at about 10:30 p.m., BCSO deputies arrived at the Viera home after the female officer who had been in the house with Kelly called 911. The female officer told deputies he was having an "emotional crisis" and threatened her with a firearm, and that he threatened to hurt her, himself and responding law enforcement, Goodyear said.

She later told BCSO that Kelly had come home from work angry and that as he began drinking, his anger escalated, an arrest affidavit said. She attempted to calm him down for several hours, but Kelly eventually began emptying pistols and long arm guns from his safe, loading them with ammunition and making threats to shoot her or responding law enforcement.

BCSO's SWAT team spent several hours negotiating with Kelly, who had barricaded himself inside the house. During that time, Kelly fired multiple rounds, though no one was injured, Goodyear said.

Kelly told deputies in a post-Miranda statement that he had had a bad day at work and, after he consumed alcohol, things escalated between him and the other officer, the affidavit said. He said he accidentally discharged a firearm and that things "went south from there," the affidavit said. He fired multiple times through the roof of the house with the intent to scare off deputies, but not to shoot them, he said.

Kelly was previously arrested by BCSO deputies in 2017 on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation after an argument with his then-girlfriend at her Merritt Island home. The case was not prosecuted, and he was allowed to remain with the Cocoa Police Department.

Finch Walker is a breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

