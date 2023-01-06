Aggies in the 2023 All-American Bowl: How to Watch

Future Texas A&M Aggies and other notable players will be on display Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Texas A&M Aggies had some late-season de-commitments, but were still able to sign the No. 17 overall class per Sports Illustrated's recruiting ranking s after the Early Signing Period last month. They may not have finished with the momentum that they had in 2022, but they certainly made a mark.

A&M will be well represented at the 2023 All-Amerian Bowl in San Antonio this Saturday. Let's take a look at the new Aggies that will be on display this weekend at the Alamodome.

RB Rueben Owens - El Campo High School (TX) - Owens was always a big fan of the atmosphere at Kyle Field and was very impressed by the fans.

"Texas A&M... I'm a Texas kid you know," Owens told AllAggies.com last spring. "And A&M, I just like that school, like it's fun. The games... the Alabama/A&M Game (2021), was crazy bro. Like crazy."

This season, Owens rushed 213 times for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 123 yards and another score.



RB Dalton Brooks - Shiner High School (TX) - A running back by trade, Brooks also played defensive back for Shiner (TX) over the past two seasons. The Aggies could benefit from having him work both drills until they officially decide where he best fits for the long-term future with the program moving past 2023.

Brooks initially committed to Texas A&M over the summer and stood tall with his commitment during his final season at Shiner. Last year, the Comanches' star rushed for 2,519 yards on 240 carries and scored 36 touchdowns on the ground, and totaled 256 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through the air.

OT Colton Thomasson - Spring Branch High School (TX) - Thomasson selected the Aggies over a host of other impressive offers from around the country, including Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas.

"I am grateful to God for making me the young man I am today, and blessing me with the opportunities I have," Thomasson said upon his commitment. "I want to thank my family for taking me around our great Nation to improve my skills and help me realize where I want to go. I love you Mom, Dad, and Carley. I would not be blessed as I am today, without your support and encouragement."

With Thomasson now in the fold, the Aggies have put together an impressive group of offensive linemen, which includes Austin Westlake's TJ Shanahan, and east coast tackle Naquil Betrand and Chase Bisontis.

P Tyler White - Southlake Carroll High School (TX) - White, a 6-3, 202-pounder was considering Miami (FL) and Texas before his commitment to the Aggies.

The Aggies had two punters on the roster with eligibility when the season ended. Nik Constantinou and Alan Guerrieri were both juniors after the season. Constantinou did all the punting last season and averaged 41.7 yards per punt. Guerrieri announced in October he would enter the transfer portal.

WHAT: 2023 All-American Bowl

WHERE: The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: NBC | Peacock | FuboTV ( try it free )

