ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man dies in a fire in W. Wichita

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJnBw_0k5ogoIv00

One man died inside a west Wichita house following a fire, which started at about 7:45 a.m. Friday to the east of 2nd & West, in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street.

Wichita Fire Department crews reported heavy smoke coming from the home. Additional units arrived to start search and rescue, and that's when they found the victim dead inside the home.

Fire and emergency crews had responded to this house before for medical calls.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly, but there were some difficulties because of excessive storage inside the house, adding to the fuel load, causing it to be hotter, and making it more difficult for fire crews to maneuver with their hoses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Garage, home suffer smoke and water damage after Sunday fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court heavily damaged a garage and home early Sunday evening. According to Wichita Fire Chief John Eck, crews were sent to the fire at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Two injured after vehicle crashes into house

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct

A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway teen

Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigating shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department say they are investigating the death Ricky Beans. The 44-year-old from Wichita died in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. At around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, WPD officers responded to an assist fire department call in the 5200 block...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy