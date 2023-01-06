Man dies in a fire in W. Wichita

One man died inside a west Wichita house following a fire, which started at about 7:45 a.m. Friday to the east of 2nd & West, in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street.

Wichita Fire Department crews reported heavy smoke coming from the home. Additional units arrived to start search and rescue, and that's when they found the victim dead inside the home.

Fire and emergency crews had responded to this house before for medical calls.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly, but there were some difficulties because of excessive storage inside the house, adding to the fuel load, causing it to be hotter, and making it more difficult for fire crews to maneuver with their hoses.