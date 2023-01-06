Grand Canyon south rim access road reopens after early morning closure

State Route 64, the road that allows entry to the south rim of the Grand Canyon, was closed in both directions Friday morning for about three hours.

On State Route 64, eastbound was closed at milepost 240 while westbound was closed at milepost 268, starting around 6 a.m. The highway reopened around 9 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a tweet Friday morning the closure is due to adverse weather conditions.

The south rim in the only way to currently see the Grand Canyon as the north rim is closed until May 14.

