ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Surgery expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPFi9_0k5ogMmh00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Texas Tech University, Robin Carlson has joined the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an Assistant Professor of Practice to share her knowledge and skills with students.

“I have always enjoyed interacting with veterinary students,” Carlson said. “I feel very honored to be able to contribute to the education of future veterinarians.”

Carlson, according to officials with Texas Tech, began her career as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse for 10 years then she discovered veterinary medicine and has been in the field for 25 years.

Officials detailed that Carlson will provide students with professional skills and incorporate realistic clinical situations to help her students gain important surgical techniques.

“Sharing expertise with our RaiderVet students is so important,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Dr. Carlson developed and honed her expertise through dedication and years of real-world experience. She gets and lives our purpose of serving the needs of rural and regional communities. We are so fortunate that Dr. Carlson is part of our team.”

After starting a dairy farm in Iowa with her husband, Carlson moved to Texas in 2009 and opened Bushland Small Animal Veterinary Clinic. Officials noted that Carlson will still be available to assist the needs of animals around Amarillo.

“I somehow knew Dr. Carlson in the past – a moment of déjà vu when we first met,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “She became a clinical partner with our community-based clinical year program first, and then we had an opportunity for her to join us in a growing role with our clinical and professional skills program.”

You can learn more about Robin Carlson on the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine website.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Tech University receives $350,000 ‘Workforce Training’ grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission announced that Texas Tech University received a $350,000 “Texas Talent Connection” grant from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a TWC press release, the grant aims to support innovative education and workforce skills programs at the university. Officials said that this could […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 277 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 277 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health to host more COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department recently released the schedule for its upcoming COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics, one of which will be on Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the department, the free mobile clinics are aimed at helping stop the community spread of COVID-19 and, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Coffee Memorial Blood Center in need of O-negative blood donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center recently asked the community to donate blood, especially the universal blood type O-negative, as part of National Blood Donor Month. The donor month campaign, according to officials with Coffee Memorial, was established to “inspire donors to continue to give during the harsh winter months.” Officials detailed […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

UMC and Covenant seeing increases in COVID hospitalizations; Lubbock Health Department expects trend to continue with latest variant

Officials from University Medical Center and Covenant Health System said on Monday that they are seeing a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations this month compared with last month. The City of Lubbock Health Department said they expect more hospitalizations in the coming weeks with the nationwide rise of XBB.1.5 cases.
LUBBOCK, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Development Advisory Committee hosts training, work session

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its scheduled work session for the Community Development Advisory Committee, set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Simms Municipal Building. According to the agenda, the meeting is meant to provide the CDAC with a training opportunity to review public meetings and work […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
CANYON, TX
FMX 94.5

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Can We Talk About The “Modernization” Of Amarillo?

Not too long ago, I saw a thought-provoking question asked by the admin of a well-established Facebook group that serves as a place to share memories of Amarillo's days gone by. At first, the answer seems pretty obvious, right?. Amarillo's trying to modernize, keep up with the changing times, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy