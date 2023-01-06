Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Stax Payments Names New Leadership Team
Stax Payments, the all-in-one payment technology provider, today announced the appointment of John Kristel to interim Chief Executive Officer of the company, succeeding outgoing founders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah. Kristel currently serves as an operating partner with Greater Sum Ventures, Stax’s control investor, guiding growth and operational strategies across...
ffnews.com
Delphin Investments Announces Partnership with JAVLIN Invest
Delphin Investments, a minority owned multi-strategy asset manager offering a range of traditional and alternative investment products, and JAVLIN Invest, the first and only mobile app to provide risk-return portfolio optimization, and the ability to project long-term returns based on potential macroeconomic conditions, today announced their joint partnership. The partnership provides institutional and retail investors access to a Large-Cap strategy managed by JAVLIN Invest through the asset management platform of Delphin Investments. Additionally, Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will jointly develop a risk management solution, building upon Delphin’s MyCIOWorkbench and JAVLIN’s mobile platform.
ffnews.com
BNP Paribas joins AccessFintech Series C funding round
BNP Paribas announces a strategic investment in AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the capital markets’ operating model through data and workflow collaboration. The investment is being made by BNP Paribas’s Securities Services unit, the bank’s post-trade arm. It will enable BNP Paribas to provide its Corporate and Institutional...
ffnews.com
APEXX Global Appoints Head of Relationship Management
APEXX Global, (“APEXX”), the multi-award-winning global payments platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Garratt to Head of Relationship Management. Louise’s appointment will help to drive growth as APEXX continues to gain market share, bringing more efficient and cost-effective payments solutions to merchants. Founded in...
ffnews.com
Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Consola.finance, announced today the launch of its anticipated end-to-end finance and accounting platform specifically designed for web3 firms. Following the successful pre-seed round September in 2022, closing €1.1 million in funding, the B2B SaaS platform offers an innovative solution for bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting for all blockchain transactional activity.
ffnews.com
UK Fintech Body, Innovate Finance Reveals the 2022 Global Fintech Investment Trends
New data by Innovate Finance, the industry body representing the FinTech community in the UK, reveals the global FinTech investment trends in 2022. The total capital invested into FinTech globally reached $92 billion in 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to 2021, when total investment amounted to $130 billion. The capital invested in FinTech in 2022 was spread across 5,263 deals – compared to 6,146 deals in 2021.
ffnews.com
Shieldpay Appoints Isabel Pitt as Product Director
Shieldpay, the market leader in solving complex B2B payments, has today announced the recent appointment of Isabel Pitt as Product Director. Isabel will lead the Product team under the recently appointed CTPO Andrew Hawkins and will further develop the company’s product offerings in line with its next stage of innovation and growth.
ffnews.com
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety
Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
ffnews.com
Insurtech Startup Propeller Bonds Raises $6.4M in Seed Funding
Philly-based insurtech, Propeller, Inc., has announced that it has raised $6.4M in seed funding led by a consortium of industry partners. This round of funding will enable the company to accelerate growth and further its mission of transforming the surety industry. The company will use the funds to invest in people, finish its development roadmap, expand its product base, and drastically increase marketing and sales efforts to add agents to the Propeller ecosystem.
ffnews.com
Plum lands new positioning with a new TV spot and campaign from Founders Makers to help tackle cost-of-living challenges
Plum, the smart money app, today reveals its new ‘money motivated’ positioning with a TV spot and digital campaign created by Founders Makers. The new campaign communicates Plum’s holistic offering to help people save more and build their wealth, during a time when managing finances is arguably more important than ever.
ffnews.com
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Building an ISO 20022 Ecosystem for Financial Institutions
For this segment of The Paytech Show, BNY Mellon’s Co-Head of Global Payments Products, Isabel Schmidt, elaborate on the company’s ISO 20022 ecosystem and delivers services to clients that not only guarantee reconciliation but speed and transparency. For Schmidt, payments solutions must be conceived end-to-end, the ecosystem aims to deliver solutions across the value chain and improve functions like payments initiation and financial reporting across a bank.
ffnews.com
BidX Markets Grows Global Team with New APAC Head Harry Fry
BidX Markets, the globally regulated multi-asset liquidity and trading technology provider has today announced it is continuing to expand its international team with the addition of Harry Fry who will be overseeing and growing the firm’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. The B2B trading technology firm which provides some of the...
ffnews.com
Crypto tax automation platform Cryptiony raises €500k pre-seed funding to expand in the UK
Cryptiony, a crypto tax automation platform for individuals, traders and tax professionals, has closed a €500k pre-seed financing round led by ff Venture Capital of New York with participation by Pointer.Capital and Marcin Wenus, a web3-focused angel. Bootstrapped until now, the new pre-seed funding will enable Cryptiony to launch into the UK – the largest crypto market in Europe – with a subscription model that gives it a strong price advantage over competitors. Cryptiony is also expanding its development team to introduce new features, and new exchange and blockchain integrations. The startup has already achieved leadership in Poland, with a tenfold increase in subscriber numbers in 2022. It is aiming for European leadership by the end of 2025.
ffnews.com
BR-DGE Partners With Visa to Offer Businesses and Consumers More Choice in How They Manage Their Money
BR-DGE, a leading payment orchestration provider, today announced a three-year partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer innovative payment solutions to merchants and consumers, giving them greater choice in how they pay and get paid. Consumers and businesses are looking for new ways to manage their...
ffnews.com
UK insurtech Superscript scoops £45m in Series B to transform SME insurance
UK-based insurtech Superscript, a digital-first insurance provider to small businesses and high-growth tech companies, has completed a £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The round was led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford. Other...
ffnews.com
battleface launches Robin Assist, Travel Insurance as a Service
Travel insurance provider battleface today announced the launch of Robin Assist, a new tech-driven platform as a service. Built for insurance carriers, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and self-insured enterprise partners, the global API-driven insurtech platform supports travel insurance via responsive 24/7 customer service, emergency medical assistance services and claims.
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
ffnews.com
Insurtech Startup Spott Introduces Suspension Coverage for Ecommerce Businesses
Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, today announced the launch of its eCommerce marketplace suspension coverage. The new innovative offering allows eCommerce sellers to protect their online storefronts with a frictionless, one-click coverage solution that helps prevent account suspensions from impacting a business’s bottom line. 61%...
ffnews.com
Newfront Expands Growing Network of Producers With Addition of Industry Veteran Chris James
Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, today announced it has added Chris James to its growing team of producers. James brings 15 years’ experience in the industry providing consultation and risk solutions to businesses spanning privately-held middle market brands to Fortune 500 companies. Specializing in...
ffnews.com
The Nottingham Appoints Anthony Murphy as Chief Financial Officer
The Nottingham Building Society has today announced Anthony Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’), subject to regulatory approval. Anthony is set to join the Society in March 2023 to lead the Finance team and continue the Society’s strong financial performance and drive strategic growth. Anthony...
