10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions
Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?
Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
Want To Be On Yellowstone? There’s A Texas Casting Call
Now, this just made me ready to take a drive for this. Do you love the show? Are you ready to show off your western side on tv or maybe wear a bonnet? I have good news for you. You could be joining the Yellowstone world. They are hosting a casting call in Texas.
Hey Texans: Southwest Airlines Offering Free Flights After Cancelling More Than 13,000
If you were one of those people like I was to get your flight canceled through Southwest Airlines you know they have a lot of work to do to make things up to us. More than 13,000 flights were canceled during the holidays leaving a lot of people stranded with nowhere to go. Some people missed their luggage, families, weddings or vacations.
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
Texas Parks Celebrating 100 Years With Events Across The State & Two New Parks
Can you believe Texas state parks have now been established for 100 years? Does that sound too short or very long?. In our state, you can do a lot of things like camping, hiking, boating, sightseeing, fishing and so much more. How it got started:. In 1923, Texas Governor started...
