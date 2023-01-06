Read full article on original website
SNAPPED: Giant snowman on Moose Wilson Road
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The resident snowman on Moose Wilson Road is back this winter. Yellow Iron Excavating and Waste Removal build the snowman every winter, using their machinery to shape the larger-than-life snowman. The popular photo-op is just minutes from Teton Village and can be seen from Moose Wilson Road/WY390.
Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls
The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls. The post Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls appeared first on Local News 8.
SNAPPED: Snow castles in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snow castles are back this year at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, turning the Teton Commons into a winter playground for kids and adults alike. This year, the castles have been shaped to look like a forest with craggy trees shaped from...
SJH welcomes CEO Jeff Sollis with community event at The Wort Hotel
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health extends a warm welcome to new CEO Jeff Sollis and his family. Selected by the Board of Trustees after a thorough executive search process in 2022, Sollis’ first day was Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sollis will be welcomed at a public event being hosted by SJH on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 pm, at the Wort Hotel Goldpiece Room.
Best of Jackson Hole 2023; nominations now open!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Best of Jackson Hole is taking center stage early this year! It’s time to recognize the community members, businesses, and organizations that worked to power Jackson Hole through an unprecedented year of tourism. Let’s rally around your favorite entrepreneurs and eateries. Time to give a nod to your all-star lawyer, real estate agent, and boss. Best of Jackson Hole 2023 starts now!
Reserve your spot now for Steep & Deep Camp in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Calling all advanced to expert adult skiers!. To be the best, you have to ski the best. Steep & Deep Ski Camp is for skiers who won’t settle for anything less than the best: the best instruction from the best coaches; the best terrain in the lower 48; the best technique, free-flowing and graceful; and the best camaraderie among like-minded skiers.
KTVB
Icy Inferno: A Christmas tree bonfire
Where else in the world can you celebrate the end of the holidays with a bonfire and fireworks? Maybe just in Ammon, Idaho.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
County corrects statement regarding exterior decorative lighting LDRs
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County has issued a correction regarding a media statement that was released on Thursday, regarding the County Land Development Regulations (LDRs) on exterior decorative lighting. In the Jan. 5 press release, the County stated that string lighting on buildings, signage, trees, and/or vegetation must be...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a clerk who’s retiring after over 20 years at the post office window
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a postal clerk who is retiring after a career spanning several decades. Here’s what the...
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
The Alpine Standard: More Than a Convenience Store
◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”
3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Speech and Debate takes first in Thermopolis
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Speech and Debate Team earned a first-place trophy this past weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, held at Hot Springs County High School, Jan. 6-7 with 13 schools in attendance. The Jackson team, under the coaching of Londe and Peggy Gagnon...
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi
Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife Tammy.
Suspicious-looking box found at Rexburg LDS temple not a threat to the community, police say
REXBURG – Police activity at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Rexburg Friday night caused a bit of a stir. The Rexburg Police Department got a call around 5:45 p.m. about a suspicious box in front of the fence by the entrance to the parking lot on the east side.
Police search for 16-year-old runaway
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16-year-old runaway last seen on January 1. The post Police search for 16-year-old runaway appeared first on Local News 8.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
