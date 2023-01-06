ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driggs, ID

buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Giant snowman on Moose Wilson Road

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The resident snowman on Moose Wilson Road is back this winter. Yellow Iron Excavating and Waste Removal build the snowman every winter, using their machinery to shape the larger-than-life snowman. The popular photo-op is just minutes from Teton Village and can be seen from Moose Wilson Road/WY390.
TETON VILLAGE, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Snow castles in Teton Village

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snow castles are back this year at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, turning the Teton Commons into a winter playground for kids and adults alike. This year, the castles have been shaped to look like a forest with craggy trees shaped from...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
buckrail.com

SJH welcomes CEO Jeff Sollis with community event at The Wort Hotel

JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health extends a warm welcome to new CEO Jeff Sollis and his family. Selected by the Board of Trustees after a thorough executive search process in 2022, Sollis’ first day was Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sollis will be welcomed at a public event being hosted by SJH on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 pm, at the Wort Hotel Goldpiece Room.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Best of Jackson Hole 2023; nominations now open!

JACKSON, Wyo. — Best of Jackson Hole is taking center stage early this year! It’s time to recognize the community members, businesses, and organizations that worked to power Jackson Hole through an unprecedented year of tourism. Let’s rally around your favorite entrepreneurs and eateries. Time to give a nod to your all-star lawyer, real estate agent, and boss. Best of Jackson Hole 2023 starts now!
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Reserve your spot now for Steep & Deep Camp in Teton Village

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Calling all advanced to expert adult skiers!. To be the best, you have to ski the best. Steep & Deep Ski Camp is for skiers who won’t settle for anything less than the best: the best instruction from the best coaches; the best terrain in the lower 48; the best technique, free-flowing and graceful; and the best camaraderie among like-minded skiers.
TETON VILLAGE, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

County corrects statement regarding exterior decorative lighting LDRs

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County has issued a correction regarding a media statement that was released on Thursday, regarding the County Land Development Regulations (LDRs) on exterior decorative lighting. In the Jan. 5 press release, the County stated that string lighting on buildings, signage, trees, and/or vegetation must be...
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

The Alpine Standard: More Than a Convenience Store

◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”
ALPINE, WY
buckrail.com

Speech and Debate takes first in Thermopolis

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Speech and Debate Team earned a first-place trophy this past weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, held at Hot Springs County High School, Jan. 6-7 with 13 schools in attendance. The Jackson team, under the coaching of Londe and Peggy Gagnon...
JACKSON, WY
kmvt

Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi

Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife Tammy.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

