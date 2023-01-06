ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Photo gallery: Wildcat Classic at Logan (Day 1)

LOGAN, W.Va. — Photo galley from the opening day of the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena. Logan defeated Musselman and Robert C. Byrd defeated Lincoln County. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
LOGAN, WV
WTAP

Josh Roush signs with Marshall University Track & Field team

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Josh Roush has officially signed with Marshall University to continue his track & field career at the collegiate level. After a stellar high school career, Josh now uses his speed and success to continue his love for running at Marshall. While competing for the Thundering...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of parents in Nitro voiced concerns about their kids’ upcoming Little League season during a recent City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman said they wanted to clarify what’s happening. “I think it’s just that...
NITRO, WV
Metro News

WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Collaboration looks to bring enhanced care to W.Va. coalfields

LOGAN, W.Va. — Three southern West Virginia healthcare providers have announced a collaboration aimed at providing improved healthcare to the southern coalfields of West Virginia. Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center on Friday announced a memorandum of understanding among the three entities to look at...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV

