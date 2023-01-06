Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Photo gallery: Wildcat Classic at Logan (Day 1)
LOGAN, W.Va. — Photo galley from the opening day of the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena. Logan defeated Musselman and Robert C. Byrd defeated Lincoln County. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
WTAP
Josh Roush signs with Marshall University Track & Field team
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Josh Roush has officially signed with Marshall University to continue his track & field career at the collegiate level. After a stellar high school career, Josh now uses his speed and success to continue his love for running at Marshall. While competing for the Thundering...
Prep Basketball: Beckley drops heartbreaker to Huntington at New River CTC Tournament
A young Beckley boys basketball squad has felt the sting of some close early season losses so far this season. Saturday night in the final game of the New River CTC Invitational Huntington threw a little more salt in the wound. Trailing by 10 points heading into the final quarter...
Metro News
Strong defensive effort leads Mingo Central past Parkersburg Catholic, 42-25
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Mingo Central’s 42-25 win over Parkersburg Catholic in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena.
Metro News
Childers nets 26 points as RCB defeats Chapmanville, 55-44
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Robert C. Byrd’s 55-44 win over Chapmanville in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akera Arena.
Metro News
Handlogten stands tall in Herd’s 81-66 victory against Coastal Carolina
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis had a question for Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni a few minutes after Saturday afternoon’s Sun Belt Conference game ended. “Where’d you get No. 5?,” Ellis asked in the back of the Cam Henderson Center. Ellis was referring...
Metro News
Second-quarter surge propels Philip Barbour over Lincoln County in Wildcat Classic
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Philip Barbour’s 60-18 win over Lincoln County in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena.
WSAZ
Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of parents in Nitro voiced concerns about their kids’ upcoming Little League season during a recent City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman said they wanted to clarify what’s happening. “I think it’s just that...
Metro News
WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
Occupants safe after fully-involved structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were […]
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
WSAZ
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-5-23 Updated: 3 hours ago.
thelevisalazer.com
MANSLAUGHTER, STRANGULATION AND THREATENING DEPUTY AMONG MARTIN COUNTY INDICTMENTS
Martin County Grand Jury met on January 5, 2023 and started off the new year with a slew of indictments including manslaughter as Timothy Ramey is charged with manslaughter in the second degree by causing the death of Brenda Maynard in an auto accident. There is also a strangulation charge and thefts of over $1,000 in copper from AT&T.
Metro News
Collaboration looks to bring enhanced care to W.Va. coalfields
LOGAN, W.Va. — Three southern West Virginia healthcare providers have announced a collaboration aimed at providing improved healthcare to the southern coalfields of West Virginia. Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center on Friday announced a memorandum of understanding among the three entities to look at...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
Comments / 0