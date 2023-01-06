Read full article on original website
Eugene N. “Gene” Miller, Wellsville
Services are January 12-13 for the longtime pastor of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. On Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM surrounded by family, our precious husband and dad, Eugene N. “Gene” MILLER, ran into heaven. His passing was peaceful, beautiful, and quick. Born April 21, 1951,...
Michael Brian Panton, 67, formerly of Andover
It is with great sadness in writing of the sudden passing of our brother Mike, (Michael Brian Panton) on January 2nd, 2023, at Olean General Hospital from a very short illness. Mike was born February 25, 1955 in New York and resided in Andover for most of his life, and...
Allegany County Democrats “Serving our Community” on National Day of Service
Belmont, NY — This year, Hart Comfort House in Wellsville has been selected as the recipient of our Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service collection. We invite everyone to contribute to this service project along with us. We’ve made it easy by establishing convenient early drop-off locations in Alfred, Andover, Angelica, Belmont, Canaseraga, Cuba, Rushford and Wellsville.
NY Landquest: Sportsmen’s paradise in Andover NY, must see gallery
61 acres Furnished Cabin with Pond and Stream in Andover NY. Enjoy this updated and fully-furnished cabin overlooking a stream. A cozy hunting cabin with a kitchen, bathroom, and living area with a wood burning stove are on the main floor. Upstairs you will find a large sleeping area with several beds. Toss a line in the stream that has native Brook Trout or the spring-fed pond stocked with Brown and Brook Trout. From the cabin, miles of existing trails provide quality access throughout the property which slopes up the hillside from the creek.
BREAKING NEWS: Texas company expands to Wellsville in Dresser-Rand building as Kinley Construction starts hiring
A look at Kinley Advanced Technical Services equipment as it moves into the former Dresser-Rand in Wellsville (Kinley Construction photo) An oil and gas company that started in Western New York but moved to Texas is returning with a boom in Wellsville. Kinley Construction is moving into the former Dresser-Rand...
Allentown Volunteer Fire Co. Chief details efforts in Erie County in late 2022
Chief Greg Taylor shares details and images from recent deployments. During the blizzards of ’22, multiple Allegany County first responders deployed to Erie County. The Allentown Volunteer Fire Company was part of that response, the second mutual aid deployment of the year. Chief Greg Taylor provides some insight into what that work was like, and also addresses some of the naysayers who fear mutual aid deployments sacrifice our safety at home:
Allegany County Legislature meets today, read the agenda
Highlights: Honoring Jerry Dickinson, 3-year deal with the Allegany County IDA, extension of Alfred State contract. The full board of county legislators will be in Belmont today beginning at 2pm. Don’t forget all Allegany County government meetings are live streamed on the County Facebook Page. You do not need a Facebook account to view the livestreams.
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
NYS Republicans debut “Rescue New York” agenda
Senators Borrello and O’Mara among key backers of the plan. “A Plan for a New York that is safer, stronger, more affordable and more free for everyone “. The two state senators who now split representation in Allegany County are a big part of the state Republican plan for 2023. Borrello explains the need for the plan:
Allegany County man facing multiple felony charges after domestic dispute
An Allegany County man allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon and left before troopers arrived.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
