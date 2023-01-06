ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Police: Nampa woman found deceased in apartment

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — At 8:38 p.m. on Sunday, Nampa Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a deceased individual in a Nampa apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Officers and Fire/EMS were dispatched. The caller, and others on the scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the deceased person because they had not heard from the individual for several days.
Old Boise Blocks Downtown Lose Parking For Amazing Public Space

Boise, Idaho - On Facebook Boise Park and Recreation shared that the City of Boise will be working with the Capital City Development Corporation and will bring a new public park space to downtown Boise. According to their press release "In January 2022, CCDC purchased a 0.21-acre parcel located at...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Caldwell Police arrest person of interest involved in Nampa homicide

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: On Wednesday, just after 1 a.m., Caldwell Police arrested 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos. Ramos was a person of interest in a homicide in a Nampa apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N., reported to police on Monday. Caldwell Police were led to...
National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise

So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
Roof collapses at west Idaho hot springs, multiple guests sent to the hospital

MURPHY (Idaho Statesman) — Multiple guests were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the collapse of the roof above the geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office. About 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about the collapse....
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond to close to remove illegally introduced goldfish

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond will be closed to public access on Jan. 20, 2023. It is anticipated to reopen to the public in early May 2023. The closure will allow fisheries biologists from the Magic Valley Region to apply a substance that will kill all fish in the pond. The project is a collaboration between Castle Rocks State Park and Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region.
Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise

I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
Meridian Man Hit by SUV and Truck On I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 84 on Saturday afternoon near Meridian. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man had been seen running on the interstate a little after 12 p.m. when he was first struck by an SUV then by a semi-truck near Eagle Road. Neither the driver of the truck or SUV were reported to have injuries from the crash. The incident blocked traffic for more than two hours causing a significant backup. The incident remains under investigation.
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Man Running on Southern Idaho Interstate Struck by a car, then a Semi, Dies at Scene

BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 84. According to police, at about 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, near the Eagle Road exit on I-84, a 32-year-old male, from Meridian, was seen running on the interstate before he was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell.
