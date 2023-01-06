Read full article on original website
HHS students learn strategy through game design
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School are gaining experience in technology and strategy through video game design in Kenna Teel’s game design course. Students create fully interactive video games that are tested and critiqued by peers and school staff. On Monday, January 9, 2023, staff and...
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Inman Disc Golf Food Drive tournament held
INMAN, Kan. —On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities.
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
wichitabyeb.com
A new entertainment option has popped up at Maple and Seneca
If you miss out on the scantily clad fun from Tight Ends, a new entertainment option has opened at 1021 W. Maple, just down the road. Last month, Spice of Life nightclub took over the space which used to be such businesses as 1985 Arcade Bar, The Mint, Burnout Bar & Grill, Raven’s Room and going further back, a couple of gentlemen’s clubs.
Superior hit boiler milestone in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
Wichita will be TBT regional host again
WICHITA, Kan. — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced today that Wichita will once again serve as a regional site for its 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event. Dates for eight-team Wichita Regional — co-hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University and headlined by WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks — will be announced in the near future.
Kettles went well, but Salvation Army still needs campaign donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Maj. Paul James with the Salvation Army in Hutchinson said the annual kettle drive was successful in 2022. "Kettles, we did just over $75,000," James said. "Our goal was $70,000 for that portion of our overall goal. I'm really excited about that. It was very encouraging."
Stream Advisory Issued for a Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton, Kansas. The stream advisory results from operation problems at the city of Newton’s wastewater plant. The city of Newton is working...
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
South Wichita park explanation worse than I thought, due to City Hall ‘right-sizing’ | Opinion
City doesn’t have the ability to do park job without $736,000 in consultants, manager tells council.
Messiah rehearsals at Bethany College begin this month
LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Bethany Oratorio Society will be holding the first Handel’s Messiah rehearsal on Jan. 29 in Presser Hall at 3 p.m. The rehearsals will be led by Mark Lucas, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities & the Bethany Oratorio Society. Lucas will...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon
A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
$400 million STAR bonds district could be coming to former golf course in Park City
The city of Park City is working with a real estate firm and a development group on a potential S400 million STAR bonds district where the Echo Hills Golf Course used to be.
Sellers praises staff, fellow commissioners in parting comments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Exiting Reno County Commissioner Ron Sellers, in his comments on Monday, said he is glad to have been able to serve and was impressed with his fellow commissioners and with the developments that will continue to take Reno County forward. "Thank you, Chairman Friesen and Commissioner...
Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
