ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

HHS students learn strategy through game design

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School are gaining experience in technology and strategy through video game design in Kenna Teel’s game design course. Students create fully interactive video games that are tested and critiqued by peers and school staff. On Monday, January 9, 2023, staff and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Inman Disc Golf Food Drive tournament held

INMAN, Kan. —On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities.
INMAN, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A new entertainment option has popped up at Maple and Seneca

If you miss out on the scantily clad fun from Tight Ends, a new entertainment option has opened at 1021 W. Maple, just down the road. Last month, Spice of Life nightclub took over the space which used to be such businesses as 1985 Arcade Bar, The Mint, Burnout Bar & Grill, Raven’s Room and going further back, a couple of gentlemen’s clubs.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Superior hit boiler milestone in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Wichita will be TBT regional host again

WICHITA, Kan. — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced today that Wichita will once again serve as a regional site for its 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event. Dates for eight-team Wichita Regional — co-hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University and headlined by WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks — will be announced in the near future.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week

It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Messiah rehearsals at Bethany College begin this month

LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Bethany Oratorio Society will be holding the first Handel’s Messiah rehearsal on Jan. 29 in Presser Hall at 3 p.m. The rehearsals will be led by Mark Lucas, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities & the Bethany Oratorio Society. Lucas will...
LINDSBORG, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy