Gadsden, AL

wvtm13.com

'We're all in this together': Trussville mayor on Moody fire

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The mayor of Trussville updated his community about the Moody fire at the city council meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the St. Clair County Commission met earlier that day hoping to choose a contractor to put the fire out. Mayor Buddy Choat told citizens there...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

FAA pauses airline departures due to computer glitch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flights at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport impacted by FAA nation wide computer glitch. The FAA is ordering all airlines to pause departures until 8 a.m. to give the agency time to verify flights and safety information. WVTM 13 has more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Breezy, mild Wednesday ahead of Impact Weather on Thursday

Today will be warm and breezy ahead of a strong cold front. That front stirs up a threat of severe storms on Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. A southwest breeze helps bump up the temperature a little more by midday and early afternoon, and a gradual increase in clouds show the first visual sign of the inbound storm system for Thursday. We warm to the 60s on a mostly dry (but becoming mostly cloudy) day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds

He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
GERALDINE, AL
wvtm13.com

Students introduced to coaches for conflict resolution program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of students within Birmingham City Schools met their coaches for the first time. It's not the typical coach with a whistle and clipboard, but one that will mentor and be a steady positive light in their lives. This year, more schools in the district will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20

MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
MOODY, AL
wvtm13.com

New Year increase in online scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Scammers are already taking thousands of dollars from consumers who are online shopping this year. The Better Business Bureau has already seen almost $20,000 lost so far from online purchases. From 2021 to 2022, there has been a 34% increase in scam tracker reports and a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

