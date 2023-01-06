Read full article on original website
'We're all in this together': Trussville mayor on Moody fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The mayor of Trussville updated his community about the Moody fire at the city council meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the St. Clair County Commission met earlier that day hoping to choose a contractor to put the fire out. Mayor Buddy Choat told citizens there...
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FAA pauses airline departures due to computer glitch
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flights at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport impacted by FAA nation wide computer glitch. The FAA is ordering all airlines to pause departures until 8 a.m. to give the agency time to verify flights and safety information. WVTM 13 has more.
Some in homeless population happy Birmingham council approves $1M bid for micro shelters plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — John Sims says he’s been homeless for a while, and he’s grateful the Firehouse Shelter has been a place where he could sleep for the last two months. “Without this place, I could be somewhere in the streets dead or whatever,” Sims said.
Breezy, mild Wednesday ahead of Impact Weather on Thursday
Today will be warm and breezy ahead of a strong cold front. That front stirs up a threat of severe storms on Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. A southwest breeze helps bump up the temperature a little more by midday and early afternoon, and a gradual increase in clouds show the first visual sign of the inbound storm system for Thursday. We warm to the 60s on a mostly dry (but becoming mostly cloudy) day.
The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds
He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
Birmingham mayor wants city employees to have cost of living adjustment increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed giving city employees a little extra for 2023. A news release from the city stated Woodfin presented resolutions of intent for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. The resolutions were presented during a meeting of Birmingham's...
New treatment for Alzheimer's disease have local doctors weighing in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — FDA approves new drug for Alzheimer's and UAB doctors weigh in. The drug called Lecanemab has been shown as breakthrough treatment for people suffering from the effects of Alzheimer's. WVTM 13 has more.
Students introduced to coaches for conflict resolution program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of students within Birmingham City Schools met their coaches for the first time. It's not the typical coach with a whistle and clipboard, but one that will mentor and be a steady positive light in their lives. This year, more schools in the district will...
Dallas organization encourages Birmingham as it works to build 50 tiny homes for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On any given night, there are consistently 300 people who need shelter every night in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin wants to build a separate housing community for the homeless people in the Magic City. Monday night’s presentation before the Budget and Finance with Woodfin and others...
City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20
MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
New Year increase in online scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Scammers are already taking thousands of dollars from consumers who are online shopping this year. The Better Business Bureau has already seen almost $20,000 lost so far from online purchases. From 2021 to 2022, there has been a 34% increase in scam tracker reports and a...
