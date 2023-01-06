Read full article on original website
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty makes most of Florida trip
LIBERTY — Years of fundraising allowed for Liberty to take part in an amazing opportunity. The Blue Jays raised enough funds to travel to Florida for a basketball tournament while taking in the sights and sounds of the area theme parks. The only problem was the dreaded travel. Thousands...
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
mycouriertribune.com
Remove Confederate monument in Liberty cemetery
Please support removal of the so-called Confederate statue located in the Fairview Cemetery that I understand is city owned. This is not a grave marker. Memorials such as these are placed to show that Confederacy and racism were and continue to be honored.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 91-year-old woman
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 91-year-old woman who had been missing since September 2022.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
1 in serious condition after KCFD rescues vehicle from Brush Creek
One person is in serious condition after the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a vehicle from Brush Creek overnight.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
Police identify woman killed in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
mycouriertribune.com
Jones announces departure from Oregon
LIBERTY — A former Liberty North and Kearney head football coach is stepping away from his current job. Greg Jones announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as a defensive analyst with the University of Oregon. Jones departed Liberty North for Oregon on Jan. 22, 2022. Jones...
Johnson County resident claims $92 million Powerball jackpot
After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Johnson County, Kansas, resident.
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
