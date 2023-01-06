ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fire erupts at restaurant in San Diego's Chollas Creek area

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110rkD_0k5oep0q00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire gutted a restaurant in San Diego’s Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 5200 block of University Avenue, near 52nd Street, after a fire erupted at a building formerly occupied by the El Amigo Mexican & Seafood restaurant just after 7:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames burning the eatery and heavy smoke coming from the structure.

SDFD officials said that the fire burned through the restaurant’s roof, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to businesses next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lt97_0k5oep0q00 SKY10

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to SDFD officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to the fire response, University Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between 50th and 54th streets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near San Diego: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near San Diego. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 49, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on January 7 in North County. He was driving a 2016 Harley Davison northbound on State Route 79 south of the Riverside County line around 10:30 a.m. when he passed another vehicle on a curve, crossing a double yellow line. As he drove back into the northbound lane, his motorcycle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the driver lost control and was ejected, says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa boy hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A majority of San Diego markets have baby formula in stock, but only one will work for Mindy Rubio’s son. “It’s called Enfagrow: toddler formula, natural milk flavor,” Mindy Rubio said. Four-year-old Grayson Rubio has an avoidant restrictive eating disorder that prevents...
LA MESA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy