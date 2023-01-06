Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
"He Will Always Be Part Of The Jazz's Legacy" | Donovan Mitchell Returns As Utah Hosts Cleveland
In what's sure to be the story of the NBA on Tuesday night, former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell returns to the snow-capped mountains of Salt Lake City when Utah hosts Cleveland at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman. We honor the amazing...
Thinned-out frontcourt cripples Pistons in loss at Philly
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 147-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. THINNED OUT – Going against Joel Embiid with a lineup missing Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III would kindly be described as a coaching challenge. That’s the dilemma – nightmare? – the Pistons faced at Philadelphia two days after the 76ers won at Detroit with Embiid out of the lineup and Stewart in uniform for the Pistons. Stewart appeared to hurt his shoulder while being fouled while going up for a shot at the rim by Philadelphia’s Paul Reed in Sunday’s loss at Little Caesars Arena, but he wasn’t on the injury report and was a very late scratch with left shoulder soreness. Duren missed his second straight game with right ankle soreness and Bagley has been out since suffering a broken hand, requiring surgery, in last week’s loss at Portland.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
Coup's Takeaways: Free-Throws, Jimmy Butler Push Miami Ahead Of Thunder On Record-Setting Night
1. Sometimes the most important thing is to just have the best player on the floor. With all due respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who we will get to lower down, Jimmy Butler and his 14-of-14 shooting from the line, was so far and away the most impactful player in the first half of this extremely shorthanded game – no Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry or Caleb Martin – he was nearly the entire reason Miami was able to put up an Offensive Rating of 126 on their way to a 63-56 lead at the break.
LeBron's Unprecedented Play
Just over a week after celebrating his 38th birthday with 47 points in a win at Atlanta, LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, having led his Lakers to a 3-0 record amidst a five-game winning streak that brought them just two games under .500, despite the loss of Anthony Davis to injury on Dec. 16.
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
Javonte Green Injury Update
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his right knee on Wednesday, Jan. 11. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language
NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
Recap: Thunder at Heat
It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
Chuck Checks In - 01.11.2023
SERIES: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls left it on the floor in Boston in an extremely competitive game.They will need that same energy and focus tonight as they can ill afford a letdown against the reeling Washington Wizards losers of three straight, allowing 127 points per game in that span.
John DeShazier on Pelicans win vs. Washington, Celtics preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and team reporter Erin Summers chat with New Orleans radio color analyst John Deshazier (5:40) to talk about the big Pelicans road win over the Washington Wizards in DC and which players have been showing out lately in the absence of injuries to key starters.
Turner Thriving, Embracing Veteran Role on Young Pacers Roster
Reflecting on Myles Turner’s season thus far, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle compared the 26-year-old center to one of the franchise’s all-time greats: Jermaine O’Neal. Not in the big mens’ individual playing styles, but how their work on and off the hardwood made both their teams...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays for Jan. 11
The NBA will bring eight games to the table Wednesday. Unfortunately, injuries will once again be a common theme. The Bulls will face the Wizards in Washington, but two big names, DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) and Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) are listed as questionable. The Suns, who have seen their depth chart decimated by injuries, will have a challenging task at hand when they play the Nuggets in the second game of a back-to-back set. Another marquee matchup that injuries will mar features the Celtics hosting a Pelicans team without Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring). Let’s sort through the mess and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups and a few to avoid.
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
The Chase Down Pod - At the Half
As the Cavaliers hit the halfway point of the season, they sit at 26-15. Justin and Carter weigh in on the progress of the squad so far, react to the Nuggets and Suns games and discuss what they expect to see in the back half of the season!. Please Note:...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
