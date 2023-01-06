Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 4:03 p.m. EST
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage. NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down. The problems on Wednesday stranded some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions — to pilots and others.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
How can the Beehive State honor and inspire teachers? Utah’s first lady is throwing them a party
The Deseret News and Utah Business are partnering with Utah first lady Abby Cox on a gala at the Grand America this summer in conjunction with the Show Up For Teachers conference, which focuses on teacher wellness and mental health.
Q&A: Bill Kollar on hall of fame induction, retirement, Montana State memories
BOZEMAN — One day after he retired, Bill Kollar was announced as a 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Montana State retired Kollar’s No. 77 after his standout career as a defensive lineman for the Bobcats in the 1970s. He remains the only MSU player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he just wrapped up a decades-long NFL coaching career, most recently as the Denver Broncos’ defensive line coach.
US women’s soccer tries to overcome past lack of diversity
Crystal Dunn was often the only Black girl on her youth soccer clubs, and even when she finally made it to the national team, she did her own hair and makeup for photo shoots because “there wasn't someone set up for me."
