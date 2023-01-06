ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage. NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down. The problems on Wednesday stranded some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions — to pilots and others.
Q&A: Bill Kollar on hall of fame induction, retirement, Montana State memories

BOZEMAN — One day after he retired, Bill Kollar was announced as a 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Montana State retired Kollar’s No. 77 after his standout career as a defensive lineman for the Bobcats in the 1970s. He remains the only MSU player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he just wrapped up a decades-long NFL coaching career, most recently as the Denver Broncos’ defensive line coach.
