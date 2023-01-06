Read full article on original website
City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road
On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
City of Salina preparing for wintry mix
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of light snow Wednesday evening moving through Thursday morning, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing. The streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on standby for emergency...
Boil water advisory issued for Saline County Rural Water District 1
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Saline County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. ●Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Clay Center tonight!
Southeast of Saline travels to Clay Center Tuesday night to take on the Tigers. If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910...
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on. The driver of the...
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
City Commissioner Hoppock selected as mayor of Salina
The City of Salina has a new mayor. Mike Hoppock, who served as mayor in 2020, will return to lead the city commission in 2023. Commissioner Bill Longbine will serve as vice mayor. Hoppock replaces Commissioner Trent Davis, who was Salina mayor in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and remains on...
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Rolling Hills Zoo grieves loss of southern white rhino, Gus
The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grief-stricken over the loss of Augustus (Gus), the southern white rhino born at the zoo on Dec. 9, 2021. Known for his playful behavior, Gus began exhibiting neurological-type symptoms on Thursday, which stayed consistent over the next few days. Despite the zoo veterinary staff’s extensive efforts to determine the cause of the symptoms along with help from veterinarians and rhino experts across the country and around the world, the answers they searched for did not come. Sadly, by Sunday morning the calf’s quality of life had decreased to the point that the exceedingly hard decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
OCCK Transportation services closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Monday. Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.
New officer joins Salina Police Department Monday
A new officer was sworn in at the Salina Police Department today. From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
Update: Both victims of the Salina trench collapse have been rescued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in Salina that occurred Friday evening.
Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident
A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
Finding health insurance focus of Salina Family Healthcare event
Today Salina Family Healthcare Center is hosting an event in which it has Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators available to help Salinans and surrounding community members find health insurance. Navigator services are also available in Spanish. The event goes until 4 p.m. at Salina Family Healthcare, 651 E. Prescott Road.
Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken
Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
