ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road

On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina preparing for wintry mix

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of light snow Wednesday evening moving through Thursday morning, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing. The streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on standby for emergency...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on. The driver of the...
RILEY, KS
ksal.com

Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

2 dead in multi-car crash on I-70 in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been killed in a car crash involving multiple vehicles on I-70 in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C said that the crash occurred near Fort Riley and has shut down all westbound traffic on I-70. Delays are expected as first responders arrive to help those in […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

City Commissioner Hoppock selected as mayor of Salina

The City of Salina has a new mayor. Mike Hoppock, who served as mayor in 2020, will return to lead the city commission in 2023. Commissioner Bill Longbine will serve as vice mayor. Hoppock replaces Commissioner Trent Davis, who was Salina mayor in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and remains on...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Rolling Hills Zoo grieves loss of southern white rhino, Gus

The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grief-stricken over the loss of Augustus (Gus), the southern white rhino born at the zoo on Dec. 9, 2021. Known for his playful behavior, Gus began exhibiting neurological-type symptoms on Thursday, which stayed consistent over the next few days. Despite the zoo veterinary staff’s extensive efforts to determine the cause of the symptoms along with help from veterinarians and rhino experts across the country and around the world, the answers they searched for did not come. Sadly, by Sunday morning the calf’s quality of life had decreased to the point that the exceedingly hard decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident

A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Finding health insurance focus of Salina Family Healthcare event

Today Salina Family Healthcare Center is hosting an event in which it has Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators available to help Salinans and surrounding community members find health insurance. Navigator services are also available in Spanish. The event goes until 4 p.m. at Salina Family Healthcare, 651 E. Prescott Road.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken

Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy