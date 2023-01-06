COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio hands out billions of American Rescue Plan dollars and looks at addressing the lack of housing in the state. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a spending bill with nearly $6 billion in federal and state dollars to support programs like mental health services, hospitals, and school coronavirus relief. The spending bill put aside $500 million to assist Ohio’s childcare industry. It also had a controversial provision to allow county auditors the authority to set values for low-income housing projects, which could affect real estate tax collection. But DeWine says addressing low-income housing will be one of his priorities in his next two-year budget that need to be completed this summer.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO