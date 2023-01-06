Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
hometownstations.com
DeWine signs spending bill and talks about addressing lack of housing in Ohio
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio hands out billions of American Rescue Plan dollars and looks at addressing the lack of housing in the state. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a spending bill with nearly $6 billion in federal and state dollars to support programs like mental health services, hospitals, and school coronavirus relief. The spending bill put aside $500 million to assist Ohio’s childcare industry. It also had a controversial provision to allow county auditors the authority to set values for low-income housing projects, which could affect real estate tax collection. But DeWine says addressing low-income housing will be one of his priorities in his next two-year budget that need to be completed this summer.
How to get reimbursed for damage caused by potholes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It seems everywhere you look in central Ohio, you’ll find one. “I hit the pothole,” Emily Roney said. “[I] heard a real loud noise and immediately was like ‘uuuughhh’.”. Roney was on her way home from a job interview when on...
hometownstations.com
Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
hometownstations.com
Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan's shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
hometownstations.com
Lawsuit filed over Ohio's election law changes
CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic law firm has sued over Ohio's new election law. The Elias Law Group alleges the provisions impose "needless and discriminatory burdens'' on voting. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Cleveland on behalf of groups representing veterans, teachers, retirees, and the homeless. The litigation points to Ohio's exemplary administration of the 2020 election and alleges lawmakers used a false narrative of widespread fraud to justify the bill.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
hometownstations.com
GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
hometownstations.com
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The ban was one of...
hometownstations.com
Presentation held discussing Ohio ethics laws
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local public servants learning about Ohio ethics laws this morning as a representative of the Ohio Ethics Commission is in town. Dozens of township, village, city, and county elected and appointed officials attended a session reviewing the Ohio ethics laws. As public servants, they have a responsibility to comply with the law. The two most common violations the ethics commission sees are people who sell goods and services to their own public office and nepotism. The criminal liability for violations can range from 1st-degree misdemeanors to 4th-degree felonies.
WATCH: Ohio OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip in Broadview Heights.
hometownstations.com
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic law firm has filed suit against Ohio's new election law, claiming on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless that it “imposes needless and discriminatory burdens” on the right to vote. Elias Law Group brought the suit...
hometownstations.com
New requirements for absentee voting in Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Voters will notice a few changes the next time casting a ballot. In addition to now requiring a photo ID at the polls, those who wish to vote by mail must submit an application at least a week before Election Day, and completed mail-ins must arrive within four days of the election. Provisional voters will have no longer than four days after the election to provide missing information, and the law eliminates in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
hometownstations.com
Gov. DeWine bans TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat, and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices. Governor Mike DeWine signed that order on Sunday as he began his second term. He cited concerns that personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The order prohibits state agencies, boards, and commissions from using social media platforms whose owners are in China.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
