Cincinnati Ice Breakers host inaugural adaptive hockey tournament

There's a different type of ice hockey coming to Greater Cincinnati this weekend and you might be surprised by the players competing.

No, they're not professionals like you'll see at the Cincinnati Cyclones game Saturday night when they host the annual Teddy Bear Toss, but they're still fierce hockey competitors.

The Cincinnati Ice Breakers are hosting teams from all over the region in their first ever home tournament called the Cincinnati Sled Hockey Festival at Sports Plus in Evendale, Ohio. The Ice Breakers are an adaptive hockey team, which offers a way for disabled players to compete in ice hockey, and are part of the nonprofit Cincinnati Sled Hockey.

The Ice Breakers have played adaptive games against the Cyclones and other preeminent hockey teams in the region in recent years, teaching them the adaptive game.

This year's tournament will feature teams from Nashville, Knoxville and Central Illinois. Anyone interested in attending can do so free of charge for Saturday and Sunday. Games start at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and run through 7:15 p.m. Sunday's slate begins at 9:15 a.m. and runs through 4:15 p.m.

The event will include a split-the-pot, basket raffle and silent auction to raise money for Cincinnati Sled Hockey.

Here's what players and coaches had to say:

Rob Wocks, Coach and co-founder of the Cincinnati Icebreakers

“If I find that I think that they’re maybe not working as hard as I know they can, ‘cause I’ll know everybody’s style within five minutes, I’ll know what they can and cannot do physically, I’ll push them to their ability; sometimes the parents get worried, and we’ve had them run out onto the ice when a player falls, and they want them to feel safe, but they are safe and I tell them to wait until they get off the ice because they’ll have the biggest smile.”

Renee Loftspring, co-founder of the Cincinnati Icebreakers.

“The whole goal is just to keep capitalizing on people's skills and keep challenging each and every athlete from wherever they are (in ability) to try to gain skills, gain knowledge of how to play hockey, gain confidence, gain self esteem. We really look at the whole person and ask 'where are they in this rink?'

“When we started (in 2014), we had maybe three players. I have this uncanny way of going up to people and just introducing myself and we found our first three players. And as the years went on, we gained a player here, five players there. One year we gained 10 players one year, the following year we got two or three more players. So we've just built up over time and then we were close to I think we almost had 40 people right before COVID, and then bam! Because our players are more susceptible than a typical able bodied person who plays hockey, we really had two years of very little ice time.

“This year, coming back we have at least 30 players mixed between abilities. As far as getting ready for a tournament I think it's the same as the coaches have their way of training and teaching and building up. “

Hockey is for everybody

Loftspring added:

“I think hockey is for everybody. Because we have players with varying levels of disability, low levels of spinal cord injury, some have cerebral palsy, some have limb loss, limb differences, Down Syndrome, and other physical impairments. Hockey is for every, every body, We can adapt our sleds, alter our sticks, we adapt the gloves, whatever we need to so that each person can participate and continue to grow in their skill level, from wherever they're starting to where they're going just like anyone else who wouldn't need any real adaptations.”