NFA tops Windham to earn first girls hoop win; Top plays from Thursday high school sports

The Norwich Free Academy girls basketball team rolled past Windham, 58-39, on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium in Norwich. It was the Wildcats first win of the season. Killingly and Griswold also cruised to girls basketball wins.

Here are Thursday's top performances:

Girls basketball

Emily Orcutt, Norwich Free Academy: Sophomore center scored a game-high 17 points to lift the Wildcats (1-6) to their first win of the season, a 58-39 victory against Windham.

Brooke Bolles, Norwich Free Academy: Junior forward scored 12 points in the Wildcats’ 58-39 win over Windham (5-2).

Brooke Stringer and Naiaya Stone, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats duo each had nine points as NFA topped Windham at Alumni Gymnasium in Norwich.

Arianha Headen, Killingly: Sophomore forward scored 11 points to lead a well-balanced attack and lift Killingly to a 41-25 victory over Woodstock Academy.

Laura Farquhar, Killingly: Junior guard scored 10 points as Killingly (5-2) snapped Woodstock Academy’s seven game winning streak with a 41-25 victory at Woodstock.

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard collected seven points, seven rebounds, and three steals as Killingly remained unbeaten (4-0) on the road with a win against Woodstock Academy (7-2).

Abby Matheson, Griswold: Sophomore guard had a double-double with 19 points and 10 steals to lead the Wolverines (3-4) to a 49-33 victory over Putnam.

Natalie Becotte, Griswold: Junior forward netted 14 points as the Wolverines captured their second straight win with a victory against Putnam (3-6).

Boys basketball

Johnny Kazantzis, Killingly: Sophomore guard poured in a game-high 19 points to lift Killingly (5-1) to a 64-37 victory over Plainfield.

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Senior forward had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as Killingly captured its fifth straight win with a victory over Plainfield (0-5).

Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly: Senior forward had 12 points and eight rebounds in a win against Plainfield.

Brendan McCool, Plainfield: Junior scored a team-high seven points in the Panthers’ loss at Killingly.