ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

NFA tops Windham to earn first girls hoop win; Top plays from Thursday high school sports

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZC54_0k5oePG400

The Norwich Free Academy girls basketball team rolled past Windham, 58-39, on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium in Norwich. It was the Wildcats first win of the season. Killingly and Griswold also cruised to girls basketball wins.

Here are Thursday's top performances:

Girls basketball

Emily Orcutt, Norwich Free Academy: Sophomore center scored a game-high 17 points to lift the Wildcats (1-6) to their first win of the season, a 58-39 victory against Windham.

Brooke Bolles, Norwich Free Academy: Junior forward scored 12 points in the Wildcats’ 58-39 win over Windham (5-2).

Brooke Stringer and Naiaya Stone, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats duo each had nine points as NFA topped Windham at Alumni Gymnasium in Norwich.

Biking, walking trails in CTPlainfield will add Wauregan stretch to multi-town Quinebaug River Trail. What to know.

Arianha Headen, Killingly: Sophomore forward scored 11 points to lead a well-balanced attack and lift Killingly to a 41-25 victory over Woodstock Academy.

Laura Farquhar, Killingly: Junior guard scored 10 points as Killingly (5-2) snapped Woodstock Academy’s seven game winning streak with a 41-25 victory at Woodstock.

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard collected seven points, seven rebounds, and three steals as Killingly remained unbeaten (4-0) on the road with a win against Woodstock Academy (7-2).

Abby Matheson, Griswold: Sophomore guard had a double-double with 19 points and 10 steals to lead the Wolverines (3-4) to a 49-33 victory over Putnam.

Griswold boys basketballGriswold boys basketball sole unbeaten team in ECC. Here's how they're doing it.

Natalie Becotte, Griswold: Junior forward netted 14 points as the Wolverines captured their second straight win with a victory against Putnam (3-6).

Boys basketball

Johnny Kazantzis, Killingly: Sophomore guard poured in a game-high 19 points to lift Killingly (5-1) to a 64-37 victory over Plainfield.

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Senior forward had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as Killingly captured its fifth straight win with a victory over Plainfield (0-5).

Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly: Senior forward had 12 points and eight rebounds in a win against Plainfield.

Brendan McCool, Plainfield: Junior scored a team-high seven points in the Panthers’ loss at Killingly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
tompkinsweekly.com

Meet the heroes of the Town of Groton Highway Department

Throughout the blustery, snowy winter, we are all keenly aware of how quickly our roads can fill with that “white stuff,” but not everyone may realize that our Town of Groton Highway Department (HD) is composed of just nine men. Highway Superintendent Ellard Keister, Deputy Highway Superintendent Mack...
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $3 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Granby

A lucky winner purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in Granby. The winning ticket, valued at $3 million dollars, was purchased on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Cumberland Farms in Granby located at 19 Hartford Ave., according to the CT Lottery. The name of the fortunate...
GRANBY, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning

SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem

A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
SALEM, CT
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff

As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy