WALLINGFORD, Conn. — An 18-year-old and two minors face several charges after police said they stole two vehicles, crashed, and ran from the scene. According to state police, two cars were racing on Interstate 91 south, just before exit 13 in Wallingford. Both cars drove out of their respective lanes before crashing into each other.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO