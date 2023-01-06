Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Five of the 10 Worst Traffic Cities in the World Are Here in the U.S.
Traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels around the world, even exceeding historic highs in a few major cities. Europe and the United Kingdom regularly host the world’s biggest traffic jams in Paris and London, but the U.S. isn’t far behind. Traffic came honking back in 2022, with five of the top 10 most congested cities in the world found in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.
Jalopnik
Chinese EVs Catching Up To American Cars In Crucial Area: Fires
Tesla. General Motors. Two titans of the American automotive industry, each with their own approaches to design and engineering, but with one key similarity: Fires. Between Model Ses burning up after a crash, or the endless string of fire-related recalls for the Bolt, U.S.-based manufacturers are constantly innovating in the field of “cars that want to barbecue you.” We’ve had cars that explode after crashes, cars that detonate in garages, and cars that seem to go up in flames for no clear reason at all — what’s more American Exceptionalism than that?
Jalopnik
Watch Tesla FSD Cause an Eight-Car Pile-Up the Same Day Musk Made it Available to Everyone
Last November, Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving Beta” software would become available to all Tesla owners. Just hours later, news broke that a Tesla Model S had caused an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. The crash sent nine people to the hospital and caused a massive traffic jam as emergency crews had to stop traffic for 90 minutes to bring in ambulances and clear the wrecked cars from the bridge. The driver claimed “Full Self-Driving” was active at the time of the crash.
Jalopnik
Mazda Revives its Rotary This Week, As an MX-30 Range Extender
The endless will they/won’t they saga of Mazda bringing the flawed, beloved rotary back will finally come to an end this week, as the Japanese automaker unveils a new plug-in hybrid version of its confounding MX-30 electric crossover. As has been rumored for many months now, the rotary will...
Jalopnik
Tesla Under Investigation for Tweet Promising to Remove Full Self Driving Beta Safe Guards
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Tesla about a funny tweet Elon Musk sent on New Years Eve about the company’s plans to removing the “steering wheel nag” from cars with drivers who successfully complete 10,000 miles in the beta testing program. It’s a real...
Jalopnik
BMW Recalls More Than 14,000 EVs That Could Randomly Lose Power
BMW has announced a voluntary recall of more than 14,000 i4, i7, and iX vehicles built between October 14th, 2021 and October 28th, 2022. The recall states that “[d]ue to a software issue, monitoring of the high-voltage battery charging process may be affected. This could lead to an interruption during high-voltage battery charging, a temporary loss of power while driving, or stalling.”
Jalopnik
What Is the Worst Car of the 2010s?
We’re now three years into the 2020s (two if you’re annoying about when decades end), so we thought it would be a good time to look back at the 2010s with a bit of a critical lens. That idea brings us to today’s question. We want to...
Jalopnik
The Hyundai Nexo Fuel-Cell Crossover Loses Nearly $2 an Hour in Depreciation
Hyundai seems to be determined to make hydrogen work. From its straight-out-of-Cyberpunk 2077 N Vision 74 concept to its Xcient fuel cell truck Hyundai has poured tons of money and effort into fuel cell tech. The Nexo fuel cell crossover hit the California market in 2018. But those who bought the Nexo new may regret it after seeing the steep depreciation these things have.
Jalopnik
Researchers Hacked California's Digital License Plates, Gaining Access to GPS Location and User Info
Cybersecurity researchers managed to hack into California’s new digital license plates, which are sold and managed by tech company Reviver. The digital plates, called Rplates, went on sale in California late last year, but it was only a matter of time before hackers found a backdoor into Reviver’s systems.
Jalopnik
Cadillac Says Slow Lyriq Deliveries Are All Part of its Quality Assurance Process
General Motors began delivering the first Cadillac Lyriqs last summer. Despite this, just 122 examples of the electric not-an-SUV rolled into driveways throughout 2022. Dealers and customers have been left wondering about the hold up for the “sold-out” EV, and this week GM has come clean: It’s just being really, really careful.
Jalopnik
Polestar Exec Roasts Other Automakers for Dragging Their Feet on EVs
Toyota isn’t the only automaker that’s been slow to introduce electric vehicles and expressed doubts about EV-only lineups, though it’s arguably been the loudest about it. Compare that with Polestar, which believes going all-electric isn’t strictly about the business case, it’s about recognizing the realities of climate change and doing what needs to be done to react to it.
Jalopnik
Dodge Will Completely Control Performance Upgrades on its EVs
One potential downside of the EV revolution is that the people who love to modify and tune their vehicles, won’t be able to. Electric vehicles depend on lines of code and software to instead of those finely tuned engines, and instead of needing just a part to upgrade performance, you’ll need computer access and codes. Automakers hold the keys to the codes, and many are opting to hold onto them preciously. Dodge—a brand that attracts the modifying-hungry fans—says it too will keep EV performance mods in-house. According to Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis, mods will only be available through its own Direct Connection Program, reports Muscle Cars & Trucks.
Jalopnik
Online Used Car Dealers Will Be Unusually Quiet This Super Bowl
Used car sites are cutting their advertising spend and you’ll be able to tell in about a month, the U.S. government wants to end transportation emissions once and for all it was a decent year for some German brands, a worse one for others. All that and more in your Morning Shift for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Jalopnik
What Was Your Luckiest Save While Driving?
At some point in your driving career, it’s likely you’ll end up in a bad situation. You’ll over-drive the conditions, slide out on ice, or just fall victim to the poor driving habits of others. But no matter how you get into that situation, you won’t always be able to get yourself out — sometimes, only luck can do that.
Jalopnik
Tesla Wants Massive $775 Million Expansion to Texas Factory
EV maker Tesla wants to expand its factory in Austin, Texas to the tune of $775 million, a new study shows traffic crashes cost U.S. society billions, and Tesla is also nearing a deal to set up a factory in Indonesia. All of this and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Jalopnik
'Probably Drunk' Tesla Owner Let FSD Beta Take the Wheel
In a stunning example of what Not To Do, a Tesla owner admitted last week to allowing his Full Self Driving Beta-enabled vehicle to drive his drunk, thoughtless ass home over the holidays. The confession happened on a Twitter Spaces event called “$TSLA - Musk Metldown Marathon,” according to Insider:...
Jalopnik
CES Just Became the World's Most Important Auto Show
Everybody loves concept cars. Sure, plenty of folks like to say that concept cars are pointless styling exercises, statements of excess, and demonstrations of technologies that will never make it to production. But even those folks, when they’re done pontificating, stand there in admiration of whatever freakish creation is slowly rotating on the turnstile. At the 20223 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we got a whopping three concept cars — proof that CES is now the most important auto show on the calendar.
Jalopnik
Formula 1 Can Prove its Dedication to America with Andretti Global
If Formula 1 actually cares about breaking into the American market, it needs a team like Andretti Global, and it needs Andretti’s partnership with General Motors’ Cadillac Racing marque. How the sport responds to the Andretti/Cadillac bid to join the grid will easily define the sport’s trajectory of growth in the United States.
Jalopnik
The MX-30 Is Back in the U.S. for 2023, But Maybe Don't Get Your Hopes Up
On Monday we learned that Mazda is finally ready to show the world the rotary-assisted version of its MX-30 electric crossover. That’ll happen on Friday at the Brussels Motor Show. But the company never explained the fate of the MX-30 on our shores, as the 2022 model unceremoniously sold out after 505 units were moved in California, and the 2023 version hadn’t yet been officially announced for sale here. Yesterday, Mazda quietly put the big question to rest in the form of a press release. The MX-30 is back and once again, only in the Golden State.
Jalopnik
New 2023 Corvette E-Ray Teaser Shows a Silent Stealth Mode
Chevrolet is giving us another official look at its upcoming 2023 Corvette E-Ray, and while today’s 24-second teaser video posted on Facebook doesn’t give us too much to see, there are a couple of very important and very neat things we can learn from it. Chief among which: we now know when the company will be officially unveiling the hybrid Corvette.
Comments / 0