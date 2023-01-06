Longtime Saluda firefighter, Hop Foster, passes away after 69 years of service

SALUDA - In 1954, when he was 15 years old, Hop Foster began working at the Saluda Fire Department as a junior fireman, and for the next 69 years he worked there, serving his community selflessly.

On Jan. 5, Foster's service came to an end as he passed away at the age of 83. The Saluda Fire Department announced the passing of the honorary chief and lifetime member on its Facebook page.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of Honorary Chief and Lifetime Member Hop Foster. Hop joined the department in the early 1950s and was our most senior member. He held every rank in the department from fireman to fire chief," the post said. "Hop always had a smile on his face and a joke in his back pocket. He was always super proud of our accomplishments and was always a team player. Rest in peace brother, we’ll take it from here."

Hop's real name was William Harold Foster, and according to his obituary from McFarland Funeral Chapel, he passed away at Pardee UNC Health Care after a period of declining health. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Jan. 7 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral chapel with Revs. Randy Foster and Rob Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Saluda City Cemetery.

Foster was a native and lifelong resident of Saluda and was the son of the late Crawford Foster and Meda Lusk Foster. According to the obituary, he was a graduate of Saluda High School and played many sports. In addition to working at the fire department, Foster went on to work for Cranston Print Works and retired as a supervisor.

"My earliest memories of Hop always included a joke and a smile, telling us stories about the department from when he joined, and it would always end with him telling us how proud he was of the membership, equipment and the job we do. Most importantly, he would always pat you on the back and say, 'Thank you,'" said current Saluda Department Fire Chief Robert Dellinger.

While working at the fire department, Foster served in every capacity possible from fire chief to president of the board of directors. He was instrumental in the building of the Old Saluda Fire Department, which is now the Saluda Senior Center, and purchasing the department's first new fire engine.

"He was always smiling, thankful and proud. It is hard to fathom the length of time he was a member of our organization, and it would be hard to guess the number of lives he has directly or indirectly saved during his time with us. He will be greatly missed, and it is safe to say Saluda Fire and Rescue would not be the department it is today without Mr. William Harold 'Hop' Foster, Dellinger said.

"Hop took every opportunity to brag about the department. Hop's most recent position was serving as the Board President; during that time in office, his primary concern was making sure we had everything we needed, and he would work hard to find a way to make it happen."

Foster also was very much involved with Saluda School, having helped on many projects to benefit the children of Saluda and refereed basketball games there. He also was involved with coaching little league baseball at Harmon Field.

He was a longtime member of Saluda United Methodist Church having served as a board trustee and later joined McFarland Funeral Chapel in 1998, serving families on visitations and services until his health declined. Being an avid golfer, Foster also worked at the Tryon Country Club in the pro shop for several years.

According to the obituary written by the family, one of Foster's biggest moments each year was being the Master of Ceremony at Coon Dog Day in Saluda, where he organized and announced the floats in the parade for 50 years.

Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Rheta Johnson Foster; one son, Rev. Randy Foster (Kenny) of Lexington; two daughters, Teresa Case (George) of Hendersonville and Tonya Jackson (Mark) of Saluda; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.