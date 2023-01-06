A large group of House members marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with families reading off the names of fallen police officers.

Read full article on original website
C. Vanessa
5d ago
Nothing about Ashli Babbit the only person killed that day? Typical political biased BS. It's sad the officers died, but the ME said the causes of deaths of the officers were a couple strokes, heart attack and suicide which all occurred days AFTER Jan 6.
Reply(50)
63
Brian
4d ago
No officer died on 1-6. None, zip. It's a Dem lie. The only person to die is Ashley Babbit who was unarmed and murdered by a Capitol cop, who by the way has a history of mishandling his weapon. Nothing happened to him except he got an award for the murder.
Reply(15)
42
Trump4prisonow
4d ago
to honor her daughter's participation in the failed coup d'etat, ashli babbitt's mother was arrested on capitol grounds yesterday.... trying to pick up where her treasonous daughter left off.
Reply(4)
11
Related
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial
WASHINGTON — An attorney for one of five Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy wants to keep two statements from former President Donald Trump out of trial – arguing the Justice Department failed to notify the defense it intended to use them before jury selection began. In a...
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later
Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending
America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
Collins: Trump was not the reason the votes were changed to McCarthy
CNN's Kaitlan Collins explains why she doesn't think former President Donald Trump's influence was the reason some holdout Republicans changed their votes for GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the race for the next House speaker.
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
House Republican sounds the alarm on Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA giveaway: “What backroom deals were cut?”
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday raised concerns about potential "backroom deals" cut by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to secure enough party support to win his election. McCarthy secured the support of most of the 20 Republicans that had opposed his speaker bid on Friday, finally winning his long-coveted...
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Comments / 300