ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A large group of House members marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with families reading off the names of fallen police officers.

POLITICO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 300

C. Vanessa
5d ago

Nothing about Ashli Babbit the only person killed that day? Typical political biased BS. It's sad the officers died, but the ME said the causes of deaths of the officers were a couple strokes, heart attack and suicide which all occurred days AFTER Jan 6.

Reply(50)
63
Brian
4d ago

No officer died on 1-6. None, zip. It's a Dem lie. The only person to die is Ashley Babbit who was unarmed and murdered by a Capitol cop, who by the way has a history of mishandling his weapon. Nothing happened to him except he got an award for the murder.

Reply(15)
42
Trump4prisonow
4d ago

to honor her daughter's participation in the failed coup d'etat, ashli babbitt's mother was arrested on capitol grounds yesterday.... trying to pick up where her treasonous daughter left off.

Reply(4)
11
Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
People

Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later

Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending

America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy